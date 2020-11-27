Photos with Santa event scheduled

Despite the complications related to COVID-19, a local organization is looking to make the holiday season a very memorable one for families in the community.

Area children can have a photo taken with Santa Claus on Nov. 27th and 28th, from 2 to 7 p.m., at the Salvation Army. The fundraising event is being hosted by the Sleep in Heavenly Peace organization.

horizontal photograph of Santa Claus Sitting in a Chair Wearing a Surgical Mask and Looking Towards the Camera

Getty Images

Carmen Murzyn, chapter president of the Nye County Chapter of the Sleep in Heavenly Peace organization, is hosting a Photo with Santa event on Friday and Saturday Nov. 27th and 28th from 2 to 7 p.m., at Pahrump’s Salvation Army, located at 721 S. Buol Road.

“We are requesting donations for the photos, which will be $8.50 for each photo or two photos for $15.00,” she said. “You will get your pictures on the same day, so we have it set up where you can get your pictures right then and there. You can also order additional pictures if you like. On Dec. 2nd we will have our pet day where even your pets can have their picture taken with Santa.”

As a matter of safety during the COVID-19 crisis, Murzyn noted that precautionary measures will be enforced during the event, as all staff and volunteers will be wearing masks.

“Santa is going to wear a clear mask, so he will look like Santa Claus, and we are also leaving it up to the parents’ discretion whether they want the mask on or off, so it’s up to them,” she said. “We will also have a holiday backdrop, so if they don’t feel safe having their kids taking a picture with Santa, we will have a holiday backdrop where the kids can also have their picture taken. Children can take their picture sitting in Santa Claus’ lap or choose the holiday backdrop.”

Murzyn also said the photo session with St. Nick serves as a fundraiser for the Sleep in Heavenly Peace organization which provides free beds and bedding for area families in need.

“Reva Braun is my event coordinator and we have been working together on it so that’s what we are going to do,” she said. “I came up with this as a way to raise some more money for our Sleep in Heavenly Peace project. Santa will give each child a candy cane and we have rubber band bangles that we got from the Salvation Army and they will get a couple of those. I also urge people to make an appointment for the photo session with Santa Claus so they won’t have to worry about being too close to others, out of concern for the virus.”

Just recently, Murzyn delivered eight beds to local families, but at present, donations are crucial in order to continue.

“We need donations so we can get going again,” she said. “It has been hard because of the virus because we couldn’t do anything for a long time. We did the Movies in the Park event and raised money off of that. Even though we had the COVID-19, I tried every little thing to help raise money.”

For additional information and to schedule an appointment for a photo with Santa, call Murzyn at 775-910-8921 or Reva Braun at 845-659-3814.

