News

PLAC to decide on Rough Hat recommendations; meeting Nov. 30 in Pahrump

By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times
November 26, 2021 - 7:01 am
 
Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times This photo, taken at the Pahrump Public Lands Advisory Commi ...
Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times This photo, taken at the Pahrump Public Lands Advisory Committee's Nov. 9 meeting, shows the hundred-plus community members who showed up to voice their opposition to the proposed Rough Hat Nye County Solar Project. The PLAC will be deciding on its recommendations to the Nye County Commission during a meeting on Nov. 30.
Special to the Pahrump Valley Times There will be a rally hosted on Saturday, Nov. 27 for those ...
Special to the Pahrump Valley Times There will be a rally hosted on Saturday, Nov. 27 for those who wish to oppose the solar farms projects proposed for the southeastern part of the Pahrump Valley.

Throughout its many years, the Pahrump Public Lands Advisory Committee hasn’t seen a whole lot of community involvement, with the group historically hosting its monthly meetings amid almost empty audiences.

That all changed in October, however, when local residents and even those in other communities got wind of several solar farms proposed for Bureau of Land Management lands located in the southeastern portion of the Pahrump Valley and began to prepare for a fierce fight against the potentiality.

The Rough Hat Nye County solar project is just one of these proposed solar fields but as the company that is proposing it, Candela Renewables, is actively conducting community outreach and presenting its plans publicly, it is now bearing the brunt of the angst generated by the concept of thousands of acres of public lands being cordoned off for the purpose of creating massive solar farms.

The Rough Hat Nye project targets about 3,000 acres of BLM land that border the far southern and eastern parts of town and would be located within just 0.15 miles of Hafen Elementary School and approximately 1,000 feet from many homes in the area.

The Pahrump Public Lands Advisory Committee, more commonly referred to as PLAC, first took up the topic of the Rough Hat Nye County solar project at its Oct. 12 meeting, which saw the largest crowd the committee had ever witnessed up to that point.

Dozens of people turned out for that meeting, many of whom made their opposition to the project a matter of public record, with a wide array of worries voiced by those speaking during public comment.

There were those who aired their disquiet about the effect that a large-scale solar field could have on the environment and public health, others who spoke about the impact that such a project would have on recreation in an area that is well-known as one of the best places for off-highway and equestrian riding and still others who expressed fear that their housing values would plummet as a result of being located so near to a solar field.

Not to be outdone by the Oct. 12 meeting, the PLAC’s Nov. 9 meeting saw an even larger throng, with the Nye County Commission Chambers packed with people eager to let officials know that they will not stand for what is being proposed. Once again, meeting attendees voiced their concerns en masse, giving PLAC members plenty to consider when it comes to the recommendations that the committee will make to the Nye County Commission.

Just what those recommendations will be is unknown but it won’t be long before the public knows precisely what stance the PLAC has assumed when it comes to the Rough Hat Nye County solar project in particular. The committee has a special meeting set for Tuesday, Nov. 30 at which the members will discuss their ideas and suggestions and collate them into a formal recommendation, which is expected to be presented to the Nye County Commission during its Thursday, Dec. 16 meeting.

The Nov. 30 PLAC meeting will take place at 5 p.m. at the Nye County Commission Chambers, 2100 E. Walt Williams Drive, in Pahrump. An agenda for that meeting can be found online by visiting www.pahrumpnv.org and clicking on “Advisory Committees” in the “Government” drop-down menu.

Previous coverage of the discussion at the prior two meetings can be found online at www.pvtimes.com

Contact reporter Robin Hebrock at rhebrock@pvtimes.com

THE LATEST
Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times This photo, taken Monday, Nov. 22, shows the grass that has ...
Development of Pahrump’s Kellogg Park tracking right along
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Development of Pahrump’s newest park, Kellogg Park on the southern end of the valley, continues to move along steadily, with a variety of milestones reached in recent months and officials with the town of Pahrump and Nye County now setting their sights on the next steps of the development process.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Nye County Together With Veterans will host a community mee ...
Together With Veterans hosting SWOT assessment meeting in Pahrump
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

The men and women who have served in the United States military have given of themselves, made sacrifices on a daily basis and put the safety of others before themselves in order to protect America but when service comes to an end and they return to civilian life, the transition can be jarring.

Richard Stephens/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Karl Olsen addresses board about sending a ...
Beatty Advisory Board deals with trails, racing, blue light
By Richard Stephens Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

There will be no informal election to choose appointees to the Beatty Town Advisory Board. Randy Reed and Erika Gerling, whose terms expire at the end of the year, were the only people to submit letters of interest, so the Board voted, at their Nov. 22 meeting, to forward their names to the Board of County Commissioners for reappointment.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times The Pahrump Intertribal Social Powwow took place this past w ...
Pahrump Powwow showcases Native American culture
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

November is National Native American Heritage Month and there could be no better time in which to celebrate the vibrant culture of the country’s many Native American tribes.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times This photo shows a marked-up copy of the draft of Nye County ...
Nye County commissioners push back on COVID, again
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Like an array of other issues and topics, COVID-19 has proven to be a subject which serves as yet another wedge between an already divided America and in many cases, it’s pitting local, state and federal governments against one another in a bid to decide what is best for the communities they serve.

Kristin Swan
Pahrump businesswoman facing embezzlement charge
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

It appears that the COVID-19 outbreak in a roundabout way has led to the arrest of a Pahrump woman on an alleged embezzlement charge.

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times Captivated youngsters take in the sight of the enormou ...
Community Christmas Tree Lighting set for Saturday in Pahrump
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

With Thanksgiving taking place tomorrow and Christmas coming right on its heels just one month later, that means it is time for many to start turning their attention to the most wonderful time of the year. In the Pahrump Valley, the start of the Christmas season is one that is greeted with joyful delight but it wouldn’t feel quite complete without what has become a beloved local tradition, the lighting of the Community Christmas Tree.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Sleep in Heavenly Peace is an organization dedicated to ens ...
Photos with Santa set for next two weekends in Pahrump
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

In a perfect world, the comfort and security of a warm, soft bed is something that all children would enjoy, but the unfortunate reality is that the world is not perfect.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times After purchasing a piece of furniture, but later changing he ...
Local woman accusing Pahrump business of fraud
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

A Pahrump woman is condemning the alleged actions of a local shop who she said refused to refund her money after purchasing a $550 recliner this year.