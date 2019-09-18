Planning for possible ‘Storm Area 51’ chaos in southern Nevada

Area governments are preparing for the upcoming dates when an abundance of people could potentially descend upon rural Nevada.

Jeffrey Meehan/Pahrump Valley Times Area 51 Alien Center in Amargosa Valley was the initial location targeted for the "Storm Area 51: They Can't Stop All of Us" event on Facebook, where more than 2 million signed on in August to attend and eventually storm the Area 51 military base in Nevada.

Jeffrey Meehan/Pahrump Valley Times The Area 51 Alien Center in Amargosa Valley was the original meeting place selected by Storm Area 51 creator Matty Roberts. Roberts has shifted to the creation of an event known as "Alienstock," which will occur in downtown Las Vegas.

L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal The Little A'Le'Inn property beside the "Extraterrestrial Highway" in Rachel, Nevada.

Nye County is taking precautions for the potential of a large influx in traffic and masses of people that had signed up to descend upon a top-secret Air Force base known as Area 51 through a tongue-in-cheek Facebook post. Though the post’s creator has moved toward holding a festival in downtown Las Vegas, Nye County and other local governments have announced they are readying for potential fallout.

On Sept. 13, Nye County stated on social media that “Residents of Amargosa Valley, Beatty and Tonopah are encouraged to stock up on essential supplies such as food, water, fuel and medicines ahead of next weekend’s unknown influx of people to the region for the Storm Area 51 event.”

The Facebook post was created by Matty Roberts. His event, known as “Storm Area 51, They Can’t Stop All of Us,” attracted more than 2 million people who are seeking out extraterrestrials, believed by many to be housed at the military facility.

The original meeting point was the Area 51 Alien Center in Amargosa Valley, where attendees would eventually “storm” the Area 51 military base in Nevada.

Since then, Roberts shifted gears and was looking, until recently, to put on a festival known as “Alienstock” in Rachel, Nevada. Roberts, however, pulled out of that event in mid-September in favor of having a gathering in downtown Las Vegas.

Roberts, along with his business partner Brock Daily, issued a cease and desist letter to Connie West, who owns the Little A’Le’Inn in Rachel, in mid-September “stating that she was no longer to use the term “Alienstock” and they deemed the event canceled due to lack of preparation,” a Sept. 13 report in the Las Vegas Review-Journal stated.

On alienstockfestival.com, it was stated that “Due to the lack of infrastructure, planning and risk management, along with concerns raised for the safety of the expected 10,000-plus attendees, we decided to transition Alienstock away from the Rachel festival toward a safer alternative.”

The statement continued: “We are officially disconnecting from the Little A’Le’Inn, Rachel Nevada, and Alienstock’s affiliation with them. We will no longer offer our logo, social media, website or Matty Roberts likeness or scheduled appearance. In short, the relationship has ended permanently.”

Festivals in Rachel and Hiko are planned to occur this weekend.

Though no permitted events are planned in southern Nye County related to the Area 51 Facebook post, officials in the county are monitoring the situation.

According to a Facebook post from Nye County, “Emergency Management will continue to monitor the situation through Sunday, Sept. 22.”

Nye County’s statement on Facebook said, “…There is still concern that a large number of people may gather in Amargosa Valley. Nye County Department of Emergency Management and the Sheriff’s Office have been working with state and federal partners to assure the health and safety of residents and anyone who may visit the county.”

Nye County has been operating under a declaration of emergency since the end of August.

According to the county’s post, “The Declaration enables the state to allocate resources to the county as needed while partnering on strategy and tactics.”

