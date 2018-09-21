Plea in Nevada case linked to nearly $30,000 in counterfeit currency

A Nevada man pleaded guilty in federal court this week to using his home computer and printers to produce nearly $30,000 in counterfeit U.S. currency, Nevada U.S. Attorney Dayle Elieson announced.

Thinkstock Sentencing is scheduled for Dec. 17. The maximum statutory penalty is 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

A Nevada man pleaded guilty in federal court this week to using his home computer and printers to produce nearly $30,000 in counterfeit U.S. currency, Nevada U.S. Attorney Dayle Elieson announced.

William Allen Griffin, 54, of Reno, pleaded guilty to one count of possession of counterfeit obligations of the United States before U.S. District Judge Miranda Du. He has a prior felony conviction for burglary in Carson City. Sentencing is scheduled for Dec. 17. The maximum statutory penalty is 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

According to information in the plea agreement, on March 22, 2017, Washoe County Sheriff’s Office deputies served an eviction notice to Griffin. The landlord stated that Griffin tried to pay his rent with counterfeit bills in the past and found a stack of counterfeit bills in the room.

After searching the room, the deputies found a computer and two printers used to manufacture fake $5, $10, $20, and $100 bills. One of the counterfeit bills was lying in the output tray of one of the printers. A total of $28,135 in counterfeit bills were seized. Griffin admitted in court that he possessed the counterfeit money and that he intended to spend it.

The case is being investigated by the U.S. Secret Service with assistance by the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office, Carson City Sheriff’s Office, and the FBI. Assistant U.S. Attorney Sue Fahami is prosecuting the case.

If you suspect a counterfeit bill or have information about counterfeiting activity, you may make a report to the U.S. Secret Service Field Offices at 775-784-5354 or 702-868-3000.