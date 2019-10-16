66°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump NV
News

Pot growing operation uncovered in rural Nye County

By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times
October 16, 2019 - 7:00 am
 

A multi-agency investigation led to the eradication of an illegal outdoor marijuana growing operation in northeastern Nye County.

As stated in a Nye County Sheriff’s Office video news release, Operations Sgt. Ann Horak said the sheriff’s office partnered with the U.S. Forest Service, along with other outside agencies on the operation in Irwin Canyon, on Sept. 14.

The site is roughly 287 miles northeast of Pahrump.

“The growing operation was discovered to be unoccupied although it appeared that grow workers had recently been there,” Horak said. “A total of 5,742 plants were discovered and eradicated. Outdoor plants such as these have an average estimated weight of one pound or more of finished product. This could have equated to 6,000 pounds of finished product, and $15 million in value. These grows are predominantly operated by major drug cartels.”

Horak also noted that the operation poses a very serious environmental impact to the land where the grows are conducted.

“Large amounts of dangerous chemicals and pesticides were discovered,” she said. “At this particular grow, the forest trees had been topped to allow sunlight onto the marijuana plants. These trees have no chance of survival once they have been topped in this manner.”

Anyone with information regarding possible suspects in the illegal growing operation is urged to contact the Nye County Sheriff’s Office at 775-751-7000 and ask for the detectives’ division or contact the U.S. Forest Service Las Vegas field office.

Information can also be passed along via email to the sheriff’s office to sheriff@co.nye.nv.us

Contact reporter Selwyn Harris at sharris@pvtimes.com, on Twitter: @pvtimes

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times Nye County Commission Chairman and Regional Transport ...
Pothole help arrives in Pahrump community
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

It is no secret that road conditions in the Pahrump Valley are a continual concern for residents and source of frequent complaints, with Nye County Public Works road department crews waging battle after battle against one of the most prevalent problems, potholes.

Jeffrey Meehan/Pahrump Valley Times Jerry Ragg, owner and artist at Mural Decor, paints the Nor ...
Seaside look setting sail for Pahrump
By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times

Owners of a fish and chip restaurant in Washington are bringing the tastes of the Northwest’s waterfront to Pahrump, along with a collection of actor John Wayne memorabilia.

Thinkstock The largest weekly volatility with gas prices continues to happen in West Coast stat ...
Nevada gas prices third highest in USA
Staff Report

Despite an unseasonal spike in demand, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration’s latest data sets, gas prices are decreasing for the majority of motorists across the country, AAA reported this week.

‘Outraged’ Gov. Sisolak puts task force on Nevada marijuana enforcement
‘Outraged’ Gov. Sisolak puts task force on Nevada marijuana enforcement
By Bill Dentzer Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Gov. Steve Sisolak has announced immediate action to tighten regulation of Nevada’s marijuana industry in response to federal charges that foreign nationals sought to enter the industry by buying political influence.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Nevada Assemblyman Greg Hafen II, pictured here with his s ...
Pahrump’s Hafen II named to key position in Trump’s Nevada campaign
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

With just more than a year until the 2020 presidential election, the campaigns for the contenders are quickly establishing roots all over the country and it is no different for President Donald Trump, who has set his sights on another four years as America’s commander-in-chief.

K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal The south portal to a five-mile tunnel in Yucca Mountain 9 ...
Yucca Mountain foe Nita Lowey retiring from Congress
By Gary Martin Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Rep. Nita Lowey, D-N.Y., who was instrumental in blocking funding to revive the stalled Yucca Mountain nuclear waste repository, announced she will retire from Congress.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times Pahrump's Salvation Army Service Center on Buol Road may rel ...
Salvation Army Service Center may relocate in Pahrump
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Just days after area residents learned that Pahrump’s Salvation Army Thrift Store at 240 Dahlia St., will cease operations at the end of this month, additional information has emerged regarding its possible future.