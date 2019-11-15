48°F
Powwow coming up soon in Pahrump

Staff Report
November 15, 2019 - 7:00 am
 

The 21st Annual Pahrump Inter-Tribal Social Powwow is coming up in the community, organizers announced.

The event is planned from Nov. 22 through Nov. 24 at Petrack Park.

Hours are 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Nov. 22, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Nov. 23 and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 24, according to www.pahrumppowwow.com

The grand entry is set for noon on Saturday, Nov. 23 and noon, Nov. 24 Sunday.

It’s all part of three days of festivities. Admission is free.

“The celebration begins with a spiritual side where participants gather to give thanks,” the visitpahrump.com website states.”Veteran Native Americans are also honored at this time after which three days of dancing and drumming commences.”

In addition to dancers, Native American artists and craftsmen display their wares, and one can expect to sample many dishes of Native American food as well, the website adds.

“The Powwow also usually attracts at least 30 to 40 crafts booths,” visitpahrump.com states. “This cultural celebration is a great time to start your holiday shopping.”

For more visit www.pahrumppowwow.com or call 775-209-3444.

