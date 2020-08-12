96°F
Private ambulance service expands to Pahrump

By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times
August 12, 2020 - 7:00 am
 

A private ambulance service expanded to the Pahrump area in 2020.

As stated in a news release, OptimuMedicine was founded in 2017, after being formed by a group of nurses, nurse practitioners, paramedics and a physician who desired to improve the overall quality of health care in the communities they serve.

The company has been operating the ambulance service for nearly two years in Clark County.

Earlier this year, Nye County commissioners approved their request to expand into the town of Pahrump.

“Previously, if a critical care patient needed to be transferred into Las Vegas, the only option would have been by air,” the release stated. “Now with OptimuMedicine, patients who need a transfer can go by ground instead of air at the fraction of the cost without diminishing the quality of care.”

OptimuMedicine’s Chief Executive Officer Devon Eisman spoke about the uniqueness of its services.

“Each ambulance is equipped with a cardiac monitor, mechanical ventilator, and IV pumps for medication infusions,” he stated in the release, “This equipment, along with critical care paramedics and emergency medical services registered nurses, allow us to provide the highest level of care available in an ambulance.”

The release went on to say that OptimuMedicine will be staffing one ambulance in the town of Pahrump 24 hours a day, seven days a week for transfers, and if needed, will be flexible in increasing its staff.

“Our mission is to provide excellent care to each patient we encounter, relevant and timely education to each of our students, and model integrity with every interaction,” according to the release.

Additionally, the release noted that OptimuMedicine, a private company, and their service, will receive no funding from the town or Nye County.

For more information on OptimuMedicine, LLC, visit www.optimumedicine.com or call 702-620-7002.

For dispatch, call 844-922-8669.

Contact reporter Selwyn Harris at sharris@pvtimes.com. On Twitter: @pvtimes

