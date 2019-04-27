Progress edition: A year of shifts in growth and ownership in Pahrump community

Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal.com Aerial view of Burson Ranch in Pahrump, Nevada on Thursday, November 15, 2018, where developers have restarted a rural housing project.

Welcome to the 2019 “Progress Edition” of the Pahrump Valley Times, that encompasses news on what’s expected to change in the Pahrump landscape, growth patterns and major shifts that have already occurred.

A long-standing vision by owners of the Spring Mountain Motor Resort and Country Club is set to take shape through 2019-20, creating an even bigger speed destination in Nye County; plans to lay enough raceway to make Pahrump home to the longest racetrack in the world are underway. A new 125-room hotel and an adjacent Silverton-branded casino are also planned for the Pahrump area, just outside the gates of the raceway.

Also on Pahrump’s main drag, the castle-style building at Highway 160 and Homestead Road was reduced to rubble in March 2019 with plans by the site’s current owners to redevelop the site. Just down the road, a development was already coming together: a new drive-thru Starbucks, constructed at the former site of Java Junkies, at 460 S. Highway 160.

New housing developments have also been on the rise in Pahrump with a new age-qualified community coming together in the Mountain Falls master-planned community, Ovation. The 55-plus community opened in 2018 with hundreds of homes planned to come online in the new community. Other communities were also being restarted in the Pahrump area.

Other changes in the Pahrump Valley include the Pahrump Valley Winery changing hands, according to a post on social media from longtime owners Bill and Gretchen Loken.

The Pahrump Valley Chamber of Commerce also saw leadership changes in 2019 with a new board of directors being elected. Chris Erwin, CEO of the chamber, also resigned his position.

Pahrump residents also saw new companies come to Pahrump in 2018.

P3 Medical Group opened its doors in Pahrump in 2018 at 360 S. Lola Lane, Building B, on the campus of Desert View Hospital. The medical group sits under the physician-led P3 Health Partners, which holds the majority of its clinics in Clark County.

The new clinic is the first Nye County location for P3 Health Partners. The company had opened or planned a total of nine locations in Southern Nevada when the Nye County clinic opened in 2018.

P3 Health Partners’ entry into the Nye County market also brought new options for seniors. A new Medicare Advantage plan became available to Nye residents with P3’s entry, Reno-based Hometown Health’s Senior Care Plus.

For area residents and travelers looking for new tastes in Pahrump, Stockman’s Steakhouse, inside the Pahrump Nugget, added about a dozen new dishes, desserts and other options to its menu. Chefs at the restaurant said new tastes could hit the menu periodically.

Nye County also welcomed a bit of history to the area in the latter half of 2018.

The Longstreet Inn Casino and RV Resort in Amargosa Valley welcomed a replica landmark to its billowing collection of antiques at the property.

Longstreet owner Jim Marsh had a replica 19th-century Catholic church built on the property of the Longstreet in 2018. The replica church was based on a church initially built in Belmont in 1874 and later moved to Manhattan, where the original structure stands today.

This is the second time Marsh brought the church back to life in Nye County with another project being raised in northern Nye County known as the Church of Belmont, according to signage at the site. Both structures were built from specs of the original structure in Manhattan.

