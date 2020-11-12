41°F
News

Project Worth prepared to aid problem gamblers

By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times
November 12, 2020 - 3:55 pm
 
Getty Images It is estimated that as much as 6% of the state’s population might experience a problem related to gambling.

In the past nine months across Nevada, many individuals and families have struggled with the repercussions of the COVID-19 pandemic, predominantly job loss and subsequent loss of income. In an effort to make up for lost income or cope with stress, many Americans have changed their gambling to levels that are making matters worse.

The Nevada Department of Health and Human Services Problem Gambling Services reminds Nevadans that resources are available through Project Worth, an online resource that connects Nevadans to available state-funded problem gambling treatment resources.

It is estimated that as much as 6% of the state’s population might experience a problem related to gambling. What starts as a pastime can escalate to a serious problem that can affect mental health, physical health and financial well-being.

“It can be extremely tempting for problem gamblers to try and blow off steam or seek to accommodate for lost income with gambling wins,” said Alan Feldman, chair of the Advisory Committee of Problem Gambling. “Problem gambling can harm people and families, especially if the gambler is gambling with the family’s primary source of funds. Project Worth offers resources for any who need them. It’s always a good time to take the first step toward discovering resources and finding hope or reaching out on behalf of a friend or loved one in need.”

Project Worth works to reduce the stigma that surrounds gambling harm by reminding Nevadans that they are worthy and that the state makes free and low-cost resources accessible to individuals and families who need them.

Project Worth connects website visitors to five state-funded treatment centers, three in northern Nevada and two in southern Nevada. The website also connects visitors to the National Council on Problem Gambling’s online chat service and 24-hour call or text helpline. Project Worth also directs users to Nevada 2-1-1, a site committed to helping Nevadans connect with the services they need.

Project Worth is funded and managed by the Nevada Department of Health and Human Services under the advisement of the Advisory Committee on Problem Gambling, which was created under Senate Bill 357 in 2005. Project Worth is funded by a grant from the Revolving Account for the Prevention and Treatment of Problem Gambling.

To learn more about Project Worth, or find resources for yourself or a loved one, visit ProjectWorthNV.org

Screenshot/Nye County Sheriff's Office video Deployment of the pilot Biological Response Operat ...
NNSS expanding training capability with US agencies
Staff Report

As the nation’s premier organization for radiological prevention and response, the Nevada National Security Site has trained more than 250,000 emergency responders.

Jeffrey Meehan/Pahrump Valley Times Nathan Adelson Hospice in Pahrump at 2270 E. Commercial Dri ...
Nevada Donor Network, hospice expand collaboration
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

Nathan Adelson Hospice has announced an expanded life-saving collaboration with its longtime community partners at Nevada Donor Network.

Getty Images The funding through a federal grant program will increase students’ access to q ...
Federal grant will assist students’ mental health
Staff Report

The Nevada Department of Education has announced that Nevada was one of only five states awarded federal funding through the U.S. Department of Education’s School-Based Mental Health Services Grant Program, receiving a $10.3 million award that will be distributed over a five-year period with an award of $2,391,322 in the first year.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times Nye County Sheriff Sharon Wehrly, center, is joined by Pahru ...
Moose Lodge provides comfort to kids
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Nye County first responders will now have a companion riding with them to assist in comforting and consoling children in times of distress, courtesy of Pahrump Moose Lodge 808.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Roseman University of Health Sciences will hold a webinar ...
Upcoming webinar covers depression, suicide risk
By Alyssa Greenway Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

During the COVID-19 pandemic, many issues have unfolded for some, such as job loss, losing a home because individuals or families can no longer afford the payments, or another major unseen problem, depression.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times For this year's community Thanksgiving event, the Pahrump Ho ...
Pahrump’s community Thanksgiving event shifts to pick-up only
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

The year 2020 has been quite a challenge, posing obstacles for practically any public event but despite the difficulties, the COVID-19 pandemic is not stopping the Pahrump Holiday Task Force in its mission to continue what has become a beloved annual tradition.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times A 15 year-old boy was arrested and transported to Desert Vie ...
Teen leads deputies on high-speed pursuit
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

A local juvenile was arrested after allegedly stealing his mother’s vehicle and leading the Nye County Sheriff’s Office on a pursuit just after noon on Thursday, Nov. 5th.

Ishmayal Jones
Suspect flees after attempted robbery
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

A Las Vegas man is facing attempted robbery and assault charges following his arrest last month.

Getty Images Yellow Pine Solar, LLC applied for a right of way on public land to construct, op ...
BLM approves Yellow Pine Solar Project near Pahrump
By Daria Sokolova Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

The Bureau of Land Management announced the approval of the Yellow Pine Solar Project, a 3,000-acre installation proposed 10 miles southeast of Pahrump.