Project Worth prepared to aid problem gamblers

In the past nine months across Nevada, many individuals and families have struggled with the repercussions of the COVID-19 pandemic, predominantly job loss and subsequent loss of income. In an effort to make up for lost income or cope with stress, many Americans have changed their gambling to levels that are making matters worse.

The Nevada Department of Health and Human Services Problem Gambling Services reminds Nevadans that resources are available through Project Worth, an online resource that connects Nevadans to available state-funded problem gambling treatment resources.

It is estimated that as much as 6% of the state’s population might experience a problem related to gambling. What starts as a pastime can escalate to a serious problem that can affect mental health, physical health and financial well-being.

“It can be extremely tempting for problem gamblers to try and blow off steam or seek to accommodate for lost income with gambling wins,” said Alan Feldman, chair of the Advisory Committee of Problem Gambling. “Problem gambling can harm people and families, especially if the gambler is gambling with the family’s primary source of funds. Project Worth offers resources for any who need them. It’s always a good time to take the first step toward discovering resources and finding hope or reaching out on behalf of a friend or loved one in need.”

Project Worth works to reduce the stigma that surrounds gambling harm by reminding Nevadans that they are worthy and that the state makes free and low-cost resources accessible to individuals and families who need them.

Project Worth connects website visitors to five state-funded treatment centers, three in northern Nevada and two in southern Nevada. The website also connects visitors to the National Council on Problem Gambling’s online chat service and 24-hour call or text helpline. Project Worth also directs users to Nevada 2-1-1, a site committed to helping Nevadans connect with the services they need.

Project Worth is funded and managed by the Nevada Department of Health and Human Services under the advisement of the Advisory Committee on Problem Gambling, which was created under Senate Bill 357 in 2005. Project Worth is funded by a grant from the Revolving Account for the Prevention and Treatment of Problem Gambling.

To learn more about Project Worth, or find resources for yourself or a loved one, visit ProjectWorthNV.org