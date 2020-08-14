107°F
News

Proposed health insurance rates available for review

Staff Report
August 14, 2020 - 12:04 pm
 

The Nevada Division of Insurance has received and made public rate information from health insurance companies interested in participating in the individual health insurance market for Plan Year 2021.

Consumers who shop for health insurance in the individual market can view new rate information for PY21 on the Nevada Division of Insurance website.

There are five insurance companies that submitted proposed rates for plans offered on the Silver State Health Insurance Exchange or the state-based exchange known as Nevada Health Link. Those insurers are Health Plan of Nevada, SilverSummit, HMO Nevada, SelectHealth and Friday Health Plan, with up to 50 individual health plans.

The proposed average increase is 7.5%, which includes a COVID-19 load that makes up 1.6% of the proposed average rate increase, for health insurance plans sold through Nevada Health Link. The exchange recently announced the open enrollment period for PY21 will run from Nov. 1-Jan. 15, 2021 – extending the traditional OEP by an additional 30 days and giving consumers 75 days to enroll in a comprehensive health care plan.

For the off-exchange market, six insurance companies have submitted proposed rates: Health Plan of Nevada, Sierra Health &Life, SilverSummit, Hometown Health Plan, Hometown Health Providers and SelectHealth, offering up to 61 individual health plans with an average proposed rate increase of 3.2%, which includes a COVID-19 load of 0.7%.

“This year, Nevadans have more choices when it comes to their health coverage,” Insurance Commissioner Barbara Richardson said. “As always, consumers should shop for health plans not only based on price, but also taking into consideration the coverage and medical needs for themselves and/or their families. We also want to caution consumers that even though these rate increases may be lower, actual impacts on how much a consumer pays in premiums may vary from last year due to possible changes in their personal subsidies.”

The proposed rate submissions are from insurance companies interested in participating in the individual health insurance market. The division is reviewing such requests but would like consumer input on the proposed rate changes. Consumers are encouraged to review these rate changes and submit their comments through the division’s website before rates are approved later in the month.

Additional information on proposed rate changes can be accessed by viewing a summary of the proposed rate changes or by visiting the division’s website at http://doi.nv.gov/rate-filings

Approved rates will be posted Oct. 1.

