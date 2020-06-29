Protest takes place in Pahrump by PAC opposing face mask mandate

A protest by a newly launched political action committee occurred in front of the Pahrump Nugget, on Highway 160, against Gov. Steve Sisolak’s mandate on face coverings on Monday.

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times Melissa Blundo, chairman of a recently launched political action committee, No Mask Nevada PAC, that is fighting politicians that embrace the face mask requirements set out by the governor, led the protest that was reported to have drawn over 100 people in front of the Pahrump Nugget.

A press release from the PAC, which has a goal of stopping the mask requirement in Nevada, states, “The group claims that Governor Sisolak is depriving citizens of liberty without any due process or input from the legislative branch.”

“This is a long-term movement that is designed to defeat elected officials who are hostile to our constitution and our freedom,” said Ian Bayne, the group’s vice-chairman, in the release. “Masks are a political issue of choice and not one for a governor to mandate with the stroke of a pen.”

“Bayne, 46, is a former morning talk show host in Illinois and former state GOP chartered PAC chairman in Massachusetts, where he worked on dozens of political campaigns as well as high profile political efforts, including leading the ‘draft Romney’ for governor effort of 2002, where he was one of three individuals given credit for Romney’s successful defeat of Governor Jane Swift, an incumbent GOP governor,” the release states.

The organization is planning to organize future protests against wearing masks and is targeting politicians that are pro-mask for the 2020 election cycle.

“The government mask mandate is ruining businesses like mine,” said Chairman Melissa Blundo.

“I am not a politician. I am a citizen who is fed up with the government,” added Melissa Blundo. “This time they have gone too far.”

Melissa Blundo is married to Nye County Commissioner Leo Blundo and is a business owner in Pahrump.

The group officially registered with the Nevada Secretary of State’s Office on June 25. More information about the group can be found at nomasknevada.com

This is developing story. Check back for updates.