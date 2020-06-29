83°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump NV
News

Protest takes place in Pahrump by PAC opposing face mask mandate

By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times
June 29, 2020 - 11:08 am
 
Updated June 30, 2020 - 2:18 am

A protest by a newly launched political action committee occurred in front of the Pahrump Nugget, on Highway 160, against Gov. Steve Sisolak’s mandate on face coverings on Monday.

Melissa Blundo, chairman of a recently launched political action committee, No Mask Nevada PAC, that is fighting politicians that embrace the face mask requirements set out by the governor, led the protest that was reported to have drawn over 100 people in front of the Pahrump Nugget.

A press release from the PAC, which has a goal of stopping the mask requirement in Nevada, states, “The group claims that Governor Sisolak is depriving citizens of liberty without any due process or input from the legislative branch.”

“This is a long-term movement that is designed to defeat elected officials who are hostile to our constitution and our freedom,” said Ian Bayne, the group’s vice-chairman, in the release. “Masks are a political issue of choice and not one for a governor to mandate with the stroke of a pen.”

“Bayne, 46, is a former morning talk show host in Illinois and former state GOP chartered PAC chairman in Massachusetts, where he worked on dozens of political campaigns as well as high profile political efforts, including leading the ‘draft Romney’ for governor effort of 2002, where he was one of three individuals given credit for Romney’s successful defeat of Governor Jane Swift, an incumbent GOP governor,” the release states.

The organization is planning to organize future protests against wearing masks and is targeting politicians that are pro-mask for the 2020 election cycle.

“The government mask mandate is ruining businesses like mine,” said Chairman Melissa Blundo.

“I am not a politician. I am a citizen who is fed up with the government,” added Melissa Blundo. “This time they have gone too far.”

Melissa Blundo is married to Nye County Commissioner Leo Blundo and is a business owner in Pahrump.

The group officially registered with the Nevada Secretary of State’s Office on June 25. More information about the group can be found at nomasknevada.com

This is developing story. Check back for updates.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
 
Mount Charleston wildfire reduced to 3,040 acres, Forest Service says
By Glen Puit and Marvin Clemons Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Forest Service investigators previously called it a 5,000-acre wildfire, which started as a 10-acre brush fire near the Mahogany Grove Campground about 2:40 p.m. Sunday.

Jeffrey Meehan/Pahrump Valley Times As stated in a sheriff’s office video news release, Opera ...
NCSO investigating shooting death
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

The Nye County Sheriff’s Office is seeking leads after a shooting death on June 24th.

Getty Images "As offices and businesses in the state start to reopen, we can confidently assure ...
MARK FUNKE: Nevadans Need to Know It’s Safe to See Their Dentist
By Mark Funke Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

If you’re among the thousands of Nevadans who have been putting off a trip to the dentist, you should know that it’s not only safe, but crucial, that you come back for the care you need.

Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak. (Cathleen Allison/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Sisolak extends Phase 2 through last day of July
oBy Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

Gov. Steve Sisolak on Monday announced that Nevada will remain in Phase 2 of the Nevada United: Roadmap to Recovery plan, consistent with public remarks made late last week.

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times Visibility was low for drivers during a dust storm on ...
Dust advisory in effect starting Sunday at 11 a.m.
By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times

Nye County Department of Planning Division of Air Quality issued a dust advisory for Sunday. The advisory was sent out to advise residents and local construction sites of the possibility of an increase in blowing dust, as the forecast is calling for high winds in the Pahrump area.

Jeffrey Meehan/Pahrump Valley Times
Death Valley reopens some roads, trails, campgrounds
Staff Report

Following guidance from the White House, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and state and local public health authorities, Death Valley National Park is increasing recreational access according to the park’s phased reopening plan.

A screenshot of Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation's website. (DETR)
Initial unemployment claims decline for 8th straight week
Staff Report

Finalized data from the Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation show initial claims for unemployment insurance totaled 10,347 for the week ending June 20, down 273 claims, or 2.6 percent, compared to last week’s total of 10,620. This is the eighth consecutive week of declines in regular initial claims.

Ryan Muccio/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times The town of Pahrump's annual Fireworks Show lit ...
Fireworks Shoot Site opens
By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times

The town of Pahrump announced that the Fireworks Shoot Site will be open on Friday and Saturday, from 7 p.m. to midnight.

Jeffrey Meehan/Pahrump Valley Times The Nye County School District Board of Trustees has selec ...
Board taps Shillingburg for superintendent post
Staff Report

Following an extensive four-month search, the Nye County School District Board of Trustees has selected Warren Shillingburg as the superintendent of schools.