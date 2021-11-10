Public comment sought for area wtihin Red Rock Canyon

Areas in Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area, including the Scenic Drive, will reopen Monday after a weekslong closure due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Bureau of Land Management Southern Nevada District is seeking public comment to help guide the future plans for the Calico Basin area of Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area.

The BLM is seeking comment on its draft Recreation Area Management Plan and Environmental Analysis for the Calico Basin area. The comment period opened on Monday and runs through Dec. 8.

“This plan proposes to improve and enhance recreational experiences in the Calico Basin,” said Josh Travers, Red Rock/Sloan Field Office Assistant Manager. “This will be done by formally identifying allowed trail uses; identifying rock climbing zones; improving signage and visitor information; and providing a long-term, sustainable funding program for the basin.”

The management plan will guide future development and provide management direction for recreation resources within the Calico Basin Recreation Area, which sits within the Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area in northwest Las Vegas.

An online public meeting is planned for Nov. 18 from 6-8 p.m. More information can be found athttps://www.virtualpublicmeeting.com/calicobasinramp-home.

People interested in going to the meeting or commenting can view the environmental assessment at https://bit.ly/303192y

“All comments received will be fully considered and evaluated for preparation of the final EA,” the BLM states.

Comments and concerns may be submitted by emailing to BLM_NV_SNDO_RR_CalicoBasinRAMP_EA@blm.gov or sent in writing to the BLM Red Rock/Sloan Field Office, ATTN: Calico Basin RAMP, 4701 N. Torrey Pines, Las Vegas, NV 89130.

Hardcopies of the environmental assessment can be obtained by request from the BLM Southern Nevada District Office.

The BLM is reminding people that their entire comment may be publicly available any time and to consider this when including personal addresses, phone numbers, email addresses or other personal identifying information within a comment.

“While you can ask that your personal identifying information be withheld from public review, we cannot guarantee that we will be able to do so,” the BLM states. “Anonymity is not allowed for submissions from organizations or businesses and from individuals identifying themselves as representatives or officials of organizations or businesses.”