News

Public input sought for new state water plan

By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times
November 10, 2021 - 4:49 am
 

The Nevada Division of Water Resources is seeking public input on the state’s water management plan.

The division released a survey on Tuesday to gather public input for all aspects of water management in the Silver State. The plan will help guide the development of the state’s updated water plan, according to the division.

“Nevada is in a critical time of water management,” said Adam Sullivan, State Engineer/Nevada Division of Water Resources Administrator. “As the driest and one of the fastest-growing states in the nation, the demands on our limited water resources make thoughtful and strategic water management in Nevada more important than ever. We look forward to engaging with Nevada’s communities and gaining key insights through the State Water Plan public survey to support a sustainable, vibrant water future in the years ahead.”

The survey is available online at https://tinyurl.com/298wbedznow through Dec. 15, 2021.

“The new State Water Plan will serve as a high-level policy and planning guide focused on addressing Nevada’s many complex water challenges, including the increasing demand for limited water resources, floods, prolonged drought, dam safety, and sustainment of our wetlands and freshwater ecosystems – all within the over-arching context of Nevada’s rapidly growing population and the accelerating impacts of climate change occurring in all corners of the state,” the division states.

