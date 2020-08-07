80°F
PUCN releases second concept paper on rate-making

By Daria Sokolova Special to the Pahrump Valley Times
August 6, 2020 - 6:11 pm
 

The Public Utilities Commission of Nevada (PUCN) has issued a second concept paper in its rulemaking docket investigating alternative rate-making mechanisms for electric utilities, according to a press release.

This second concept paper provides an inventory of existing regulatory mechanisms, practices, and associated statutes and regulations in Nevada, according to the documents.

The PUCN is coordinating a facilitated stakeholder process in conjunction with the Regulatory Assistance Project and Rocky Mountain Institute, the press release said. The rulemaking docket was opened in response to Senate Bill 300 under which the PUCN may adopt regulations for an electric utility to apply for approval of an alternative rate-making plan.

Any new regulations approved in this docket would apply only to electric utilities jurisdictional to the PUCN for rate-making purposes, which are Nevada Power Company and Sierra Pacific Power Company, both doing business as NV Energy, according to the press release.

Alternative rate-making mechanisms are a departure from the traditional cost-of-service rate making that the PUCN and most other state utility commissions have applied to electric utilities for decades.

The electric utility industry is changing and, as a result, regulators across the country are evaluating whether changes in rate making are required to align regulatory mechanisms with industry changes, according to the documents. Senate Bill 300 includes a menu of possible alternative rate-making mechanisms, including performance-based rates, subscription-based pricing, formula rates, decoupling, earnings sharing mechanisms, and multiyear rate plans, according to the documents.

The second concept paper is intended to provide stakeholders with an understanding of the existing regulatory landscape in Nevada upon which regulatory improvements might be considered. A concept paper issued in April focused on a framework for the development of goals and outcomes by utility stakeholders, in addition to outlining future work in the alternative rate-making proceeding, according to the press release.

A third concept paper, which concerns applicable alternative rate-making mechanisms, is scheduled to be issued this fall, the release said. The paper will more closely examine whether alternative rate-making mechanisms can more effectively achieve identified goals and outcomes. Information about Docket 19-06008, including both concept papers and details of the stakeholder process planned in 2020 and 2021, is available on the PUCN’s website.

Bill Dentzer/Las Vegas Review-Journal Gov. Steve Sisolak at a press briefing at the Capitol Mon ...
New COVID-19 cases number 649 in Nevada
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

Nevada Health Response reported Nevada logged 649 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, bringing the state’s total to 52,828.

Getty Images Fall is a great time to plant strawberries. They will have a chance to get establi ...
IN SEASON: The time is now to plan your fall and winter annual vegetable garden
By Terri Meehan Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

It may seem too early to be thinking about our fall and winter garden while we are in the thick of brutal summer temperatures, but cooler weather is just around the corner. By starting seeds indoors now, you can give yourself a head start on the fall and winter garden season.

Mike Dyzak
DPS appoints Dyzak State Fire Marshal Division chief
Staff Report

Nevada Department of Public Safety Director George Togliatti on July 27 appointed Mike Dzyak as chief of the Nevada DPS, State Fire Marshal Division. Dzyak previously served as lieutenant and as acting fire marshal following the retirement of former Chief Bart Chambers.

Nevada Department of Transportation A "Welcome to Nevada" monument sign similar to the one show ...
NDOT opens online public meeting on I-11
By Thomas Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

The Nevada Department of Transportation has opened an online public meeting on Interstate 11.

Juan Burgos, 21
Five arrested following shooting
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Four Pahrump men were arrested following a shooting late last month.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times Members of the Nye County Sheriff's Office recently received ...
Crisis prevention on NCSO’s radar
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, the Crisis Prevention Institute, provides specialized training for professionals who directly intervene in crisis situations.

 
Disgraced Nevada researcher behind Fauci COVID-19 conspiracy theory
By Max Michor Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Dr. Judy Mikovits, who made a splash online in May with an excerpt of her “Plandemic” documentary, is now making waves with a strange COVID-19 theory involving Dr. Anthony Fauci.

David Calvert/Nevada Independent The Assembly on Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020 during the fifth day of ...
Senate passes revised business liability protections
By Colton Lochhead and Bill Dentzer Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

The state Senate on Wednesday passed an amended bill to give businesses protection from lawsuits over the coronavirus, after an amendment exempted school districts.

The current plan requires decisions to be based on a county’s risk level based on specific cr ...
State announced data-driven COVID-19 mitigation plans
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

Gov. Steve Sisolak and the Nevada Health Response team Monday unveiled a new long-term mitigation strategy for the state to help provide predictability and stability moving forward.