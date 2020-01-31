50°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump NV
News

PVHS headed to Nevada Science Bowl

By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times
January 31, 2020 - 7:00 am
 

The Nevada Science Bowl is just around the corner and Pahrump Valley High School students are gearing up for another year of intense STEM competition as they vie for the championship, a chance to head to the National Science Bowl, bragging rights and even some money to support their school.

“The stage is set for a new team of high school students to be crowned champions of the Nevada Science Bowl competition Saturday, Feb. 1,” a news release from the National Nuclear Security Administration Nevada Field Office, a science bowl sponsoring agency, announced. “First-prize titleholders of the 29th annual event will be awarded $5,000 and will advance to the National Science Bowl in Washington, D.C., April 30 to May 4.”

PVHS’ Science Bowl team will be competing against more than two dozen other teams from all across the Silver State and even a team from Utah, and will attempt to unseat two-time Nevada Science Bowl champions Clark High School of Las Vegas.

All teams consist of one coach, an optional co-coach, four team players and one alternate per team. “The top 12 teams will receive cash prizes for their school’s math and science departments,” the news release stated. “Each year more than 15,000 students compete nationally for the opportunity to represent their school at the U.S. Department of Energy’s National Science Bowl, the largest and most prestigious science competition in the country.”

Leading the PVHS team will be high school math teacher and science club advisor Jim Paxton, who noted that the high school has participated in the Nevada Science Bowl every year, except for one, since 1999.

“My wife, Rhonda, started us going to the competition and I took over when she retired in 2012. The best we have done is tie for ninth place, several times,” Paxton detailed.

The PVHS team includes four high school seniors and one freshman. Students participating are Jackson Leighton, Logan Dykstra, Heath Johnson, Grant Odegard and Nathan Holl. They are going to the event with a full complement of support, with Nye County School District Superintendent Dale Norton telling the Pahrump Valley Times, “I’m very pleased for the Pahrump Valley High School students to participate. We look forward to the outcomes of the competition and wish them well.”

According to social media posts by the Nevada Science Bowl, the event will kick off on Friday, Jan. 31 at the National Atomic Testing Museum with mock competitions, rules presentations and more. The following day, Saturday, Feb. 1, the teams will head to Vegas PBS to take on the academic competition.

The academic competition will be hosted as a “Jeopardy” style tournament using round-robin and double elimination formats. Questions will be multiple choice and short answer.

“Students will answer questions from science, technology, engineering and mathematics fields in a fast-paced, question-and-answer format throughout nine rounds,” the news release stated. “Local weathercaster and news anchor Nathan Tannenbaum will host as master of ceremonies, moderating the final round of competition that will be broadcast on Vegas PBS.”

For more information on the state competition visit the Nevada Science Bowl’s Facebook page. For more on the National Science Bowl visit www.science.energy.gov

Contact reporter Robin Hebrock at rhebrock@pvtimes.com

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
A woman waits to buy lottery tickets at The Lotto Store at Primm just inside the California bor ...
California lottery

No one matched all five numbers and the mega number in the Wednesday, Jan. 29 drawing of the California Super Lotto. The next jackpot will be at least $10 million.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Pahrump Moose Lodge #808 member Dennis London, left, is pic ...
Pahrump Moose Lodge donation funding beds for kids
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Sleep in Heavenly Peace is a nationwide organization with a straightforward and heartwarming mission: to build, assemble and deliver bunk beds to children and families in need in order to help ensure that no child has to sleep on the floor.

Terri Meehan/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times "When I tell people about my garden, the comme ...
In Season: Anyone, Yes Anyone, Can Grow a Garden
By Terri Meehan Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

When I tell people about my garden, the comment I most often hear is, ‘I could never do that. I have a black thumb.’ My response is that gardening is a science. No one is born with a green thumb. We learn through trial, error and a bit of luck.

Brenda Nebesky Scolari, director of Nevada Department of Tourism & Cultural Affairs. (Courtesy)
Brenda Scolari named Nevada tourism director
By Richard N. Velotta Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

The interim director who has led Nevada’s Department of Tourism & Cultural Affairs since December 2018 has been named to the job permanently by Gov. Steve Sisolak.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times The University of Nevada’s School of Social Work program ...
Workshop series planned at Great Basin
By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times

A series of community education workshops on topics such as understanding autism, dealing with grief, positive parenting and others will take place in early February.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times The cost of water for Great Basin Water Company customers is ...
Pahrump’s GBWC requesting 7.9% water increase, 3.52% sewer increase
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Those who rely on water and sewer service from Great Basin Water Company could see an increase in their bills in the future, with the utility filing an application with the Public Utilities Commission of Nevada for authority to bump up its services rates.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times This photo shows the draft of the bill proposed to amend Nye ...
Bill to allow ‘administrative citations’ dies, likely to return in future
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

At its Tuesday, Jan. 22 meeting the Nye County Commission had a simple agenda item to address, that of setting the time and date for a public hearing on a bill to amend Nye County code to add chapters entitled “Administrative Citations” and “Hearing Officer”. That public hearing, however, failed to be set and the item was killed by lack of motion.

Courtesy Pahrump Valley Times founder Milton (Milt) Bozanic, on right, at the September 1974 o ...
Pahrump Valley Times to hit 50 year mark
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

The Pahrump Valley Times will observe a special milestone later this year as the publication hits the half-century mark.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue Services crews were dispatch ...
Pahrump man dies after oxygen tank explodes
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

A Pahrump man is dead after his oxygen tank exploded while he was smoking a cigarette.