PVYA goes virtual for 2020

By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times
June 5, 2020 - 7:00 am
 

Pahrump Valley Youth Activities was nearly forced to forego its 2020 Summer Camp due to the COVID-19 pandemic but through a partnership with the NyE Communities Coalition, the beloved annual event has been saved and will now take place virtually, helping keep both participants and staff safe and healthy.

“NyECC has had a long and sustaining partnership with the PVYA program,” NyECC SNAP-ED Program Coordinator Tamalyn Taylor told the Pahrump Valley Times. “Most years our support comes in the form of providing educational opportunities for the kids.

For instance, we have facilitated activities around the concept of healthy eating and decreasing the consumption of sugary beverages. We have also worked on projects related to mindfulness activities like yoga and guided breathing practices to reduce stress and anxiety. Other areas that we have contributed educational experiences include anti-tobacco campaigns and avoiding other harmful substances that damage your health and well-being.”

Taylor said COVID-19 has brought about some challenges for connecting with children with whom they cannot have face-to-face contact but that hurdle was not one the coalition was unable to clear. As with many other activities in recent months, the coalition decided to take advantage of technology and a free activity kit in an effort to keep youngsters engaged through a virtual PVYA Summer Camp.

“We came up with the idea of providing the kids with a physical activity kit that would encourage them to play and be more active. Along with the kit, they are invited to join six scheduled classes starting on June 18 and finishing on July 22. We have scheduled yoga and are considering sports and dance activities to fill in the other time slots.”

PVYA officials explained that the 2020 Summer Camp is geared toward children who were registered participants in 2019. Parents who signed their children up for the 2019 summer camp were able to drop by the NyECC this week to pick up the free activities bags that youngsters will be using throughout the virtual camp. Items included a yoga mat, foam football, physical activity dice, jump rope, MyPlate beach ball and a physical activity brochure, along with a mesh bag to keep everything together and organized.

This year’s camp is being funded by the NyECC, with support from the USDA’s Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, better known as SNAP.

Classes will kick off on Thursday, June 18 and continue through July 22. The classes are as follows:

“I am very pleased to be a part of this project and really enjoy the opportunity to do something good for the community,” Taylor said. “NyECC recognizes the contributions that PVYA has made over the years and the sacrifices that the families have made in response to the COVID-19 public health crisis.”

Those with questions are asked to direct them to Taylor by calling 775-727-9970, extension 241.

Contact reporter Robin Hebrock at rhebrock@pvtimes.com

