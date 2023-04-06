Quilt show features fantastic fiber arts – PHOTOS

The Shadow Mountain Quilters hosted the 2023 Pins and Needles Quilt Show this past weekend, shining the spotlight on the beauty of fiber arts and celebrating the creativity that can be expressed with nothing more than some fabric, a needle and thread.

The Shadow Mountain Quilters hosted the 2023 Pins and Needles Quilt Show this past weekend, shining the spotlight on the beauty of fiber arts and celebrating the creativity that can be expressed with nothing more than some fabric, a needle and thread.

Taking place Friday, March 31 and Saturday, April 1 at the Bob Ruud Community Center, the event saw a steady flow of visitors over both days and quilt show committee members were obviously pleased with the turnout.

“The show went smoothly and everyone I talked with said positive things,” Shadow Mountain Quilters Secretary Joyce Higginbotham told the Pahrump Valley Times, while show chairperson Jacquie Jensen raved, “The community center was beautifully decorated in a rainbow of colors. In addition to the beautiful quilts, there were bouquets of flowers and antique whimsies. The room had a feeling of early spring!”

The venue certainly was a riot of color, with a total of 92 quilts included in the 2023 show, along with 16 various needlework entries, ranging from table runners and rugs to tote bags, counted cross stitch and more. Each of the entries were formally judged by Vicki Ruebel, a longtime quilter and owner of the Orchid Owl Quilts shop in North Las Vegas. The ribbons awarded for first, second, and third in a bevy of categories were proudly displayed alongside the many winners. Taking home the top prize of the year, Best in Show, was Judy Toll with her hand-pieced, hand-quilted entry “Grandma’s Flower Garden”.

There were two other awards whose winners could not be determined without the participation of those attending the event, those for Viewer’s Choice.

Upon entering the community center, patrons were given a ballot and asked to mark their favorite needlework entry and favorite quilt. With so many incredible pieces of artwork to choose from, it was no easy task to decide but in the end, Janet Blethen’s “Janet’s Garden Party Under the Rainbow” garnered the most votes and was declared Viewer’s Choice for the quilt category while Margene Mollison won with her “Sliding Down the Rainbow” counted cross stitch in the needlework category.

Attendees were also given a free ticket for the hourly raffle and those who wanted to spend a little extra in the hopes of snagging the much-coveted Opportunity Quilt could purchase tickets for that specific raffle as well. Fay Deltuva was the lucky winner of the 2023 Opportunity Quilt, which featured a geometric design of squares, triangles and diamonds in all the colors of the rainbow, a perfect embodiment of the show’s theme of Rainbow Express.

Aside from examining all of the amazing fiber arts on exhibit, patrons of the Pins and Needles Quilt Show were able to enjoy several other activities, with both demonstrations and bed-turning scheduled throughout the event. Subjects such as paper piecing, appliqué and crayon quilting were covered by some of the Shadow Mountain Quilters’ talented members and others took part in the bed-turning, in which the stories and history associated with particular quilts are detailed and the quilts themselves are put on display.

All in all, the 2023 Pins and Needles Quilt Show was declared a success and guild members made sure to offer their gratitude to all the volunteers who helped to make it happen, adding, “Special thanks go to all of our loving families, especially our husbands, who supported our efforts for months with patience.”

The 2024 Pins and Needles Show Committee has already started forming, Jensen said, but a theme for next year’s show won’t be determined for a few more weeks.

The quilters’ guild is always welcoming new members. Meetings are held each Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Bob Ruud Community Center. Potential members are allowed to attend up to three meetings as a visitor. Those wishing to become members can do so with the purchase of a name badge and an annual membership fee of $20.

Those interested in learning more about the 2024 show are encouraged to reach out to the group at ShadowMountainQuilters@gmail.com

Contact reporter Robin Hebrock at rhebrock@pvtimes.com