73°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Pahrump NV
News

Rangers recover body of woman in Zion National Park

By Alexis Ford Special to the Pahrump Valley Times
June 7, 2021 - 12:32 am
 
A Sept. 15, 2015, file photo, shows Zion National Park near Springdale, Utah. (AP Photo/Rick Bo ...
A Sept. 15, 2015, file photo, shows Zion National Park near Springdale, Utah. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)

Rangers recovered the body of a 26-year-old woman in Zion National Park on Sunday evening, according to the National Park Service.

Park visitors reported that the woman had fallen about 50 to 80 feet while canyoneering alone in the area of Mystery Canyon, which lies about a mile and a half north of the popular Angels Landing Trail, according to a news release. Canyoneering is an activity that combines rappelling, swimming and hiking.

A search and rescue effort started on Saturday afternoon, the park service said. A rescue helicopter was initially sent out, but was unable to reach the woman because of the canyon’s steep, narrow walls, according to the release.

The woman, who was not identified, died shortly after medics reached her, the park service said. She suffered injuries “consistent with a high elevation fall.” Her body was recovered Sunday evening.

The National Park Service and the Washington County Sheriff’s Office are investigating.

In March, a 43-year-old Utah man was found dead at the base of Angels Landing. He showed signs of injuries consistent with a high-level fall, park officials said at the time. About a month prior, a 42-year-old Utah man was found dead below the Angels Landing hiking route.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Caucusgoers and volunteers try to escape the rain before the Nevada caucus at Palo Verde High S ...
Nevada ditches caucuses for primary, but details still cloudy
By Rory Appleton Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Nevada lawmakers did away with the cumbersome caucus system in the recently concluded legislative session, but will Nevada’s first-in-the-nation primary law actually bear fruit?

Former Nevada Sen. Harry Reid talks to a reporter in his office at the Bellagio in Las Vegas Mo ...
UFO report validates Reid’s early push for research
By Gary Martin Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Former Nevada Sen. Harry Reid helped get the money to research unidentified aerial phenomenon, the subject of a highly-anticipated report.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times Pahrump Rotary Club Interact Advisor Nancy Thompson, just le ...
Pahrump Rotary Club gifts local students
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

At least seven Pahrump Valley High School students were recently recognized for their respective community service projects, courtesy of the Pahrump Valley Rotary Club’s “Interact” program.

Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal Following the initial investigation, Jennifer Walker was ...
Investigation leads to embezzlement arrest
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

A nearly year-long investigation has led to the arrest of a local woman suspected of embezzlement.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Full Circle Community Organization will host the Wet Wild W ...
Wet, Wild Water War set for Petrack Park in Pahrump
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

With the intense heat of summer setting into the valley this month, there is no better time to get together for a day of waterlogged fun and area residents will have just such a chance next weekend during the Wet Wild Water War.

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times Girl Scouts and Boy Scouts helped conduct the retireme ...
American Flags, Veterans Banners laid to rest at Pahrump’s VFW
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

The American flag, the Stars and Stripes, Old Glory, the Star Spangled Banner; it is known by many names but what it symbolizes has never wavered in the long and storied history of the United States. The American flag represents freedom and liberty, with each element containing its own special significance.

Richard Stephens/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Artist Polo Parra poses in front of the m ...
Mural added to Beatty VFW Memory Garden
By Richard Stephens Special to the Times-Bonanza

The latest addition to the Beatty VFW Memory Garden is a patriotic mural by Las Vegas artist Polo Parra.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times This photo of Little Finland, a rock formation in a remote ...
BLM, Travel Nevada kick off photo contest
Staff Report

The 2021 Bureau of Land Management Nevada photo contest is underway in partnership with Travel Nevada, and BLM Nevada will be accepting submissions for its annual photo contest now through Sept. 15.

Mat Roy Thompson/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Pictured is Scotty's Castle looking from ...
Scott’s Castle photo library released
By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times

The National Park Service has posted nearly 600 historic photos of Scotty’s Castle online.