74°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Pahrump NV
News

Rate of COVID-19 infections shows increase in Nye County

By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times
April 17, 2020 - 9:16 am
 

The Director of Emergency Management in Pahrump provided an update on the COVID-19 outbreak in Nye County.

On Wednesday, Scott Lewis, who also serves as the chief of Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue Services, said an additional case was discovered in Pahrump, and three additional cases were discovered in Tonopah.

“We are in the background investigations of those particular confirmations,” Lewis said. “Each time we get a confirmation, we fully investigate and determine whether there are any potential exposures or additional risks. We identified them and attempted in any way possible to mitigate them. We are in the process of that right now.”

Lewis also noted that Nye County’s rate, in terms of infections, is at present rising, as the tests indicate.

“In general terms, our curve continues to go up,” he said. “It’s all a result of the field testing and other testing done throughout the county. Once those tests are completed, we usually get at least several confirmations.”

Regarding how he and local first responders are handling emergency service calls amid the outbreak, Lewis said everyone appears to be holding up.

“The call volumes in general terms on the EMS side are down, however the seriousness of the incidents that we are dispatched to is up,” he said. “We’ve had serious fires and motor vehicle accidents. We’ve also had domestic-type incidences that you would normally see when you have trying times.”

Additionally, Lewis said he and his crews are also undergoing tests.

“When it is deemed necessary we are being tested,” he noted. “I was recently tested and I am negative. The only reason I was tested was because I came in perceived contact with an individual that later tested positive. I was never symptomatic. The crews are obviously working hard. The county government remains operational and we are exercising all precautions with personal protective equipment. Our resource request, to the closest degree has been answered. We received some equipment and it has been distributed to all of the rural areas throughout the county. Our emergency responders throughout the county are prepared. All things considered, it’s going pretty well.”

As of Thursday morning, April 16, the Nevada Health Response reported 3,321 positive COVID-19 cases and 137 deaths statewide.

At present, no COVID-19 related deaths have been reported in Nye County.

On a final note, Lewis said individuals and families can get up-to-date information on the virus outbreak via a telephone call or by going online.

“We continue to get our messaging out through both http://nyecounty.net/ and for those who don’t have internet access, there’s also a telephone hotline, which is 775-751-4333,” he advised. “It prompts you through questions in different areas, and it’s also available in both English and Spanish.”

Contact reporter Selwyn Harris at sharris@pvtimes.com. On Twitter: @pvtimes

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Senior menus
Senior menus

Pahrump Senior Center

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times This photo shows the remain of a fire conducted in a burn ba ...
COVID-19 prompts halt of open burning in Pahrump
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

In yet another example of how COVID-19 is changing daily life, the Pahrump burn season has been put on hold.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Fight for Nevada volunteers will be at the cul-de-sac on Ye ...
Effort to recall Sisolak continues
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Nevada may be under a “Stay at Home” order as COVID-19 continues to ravage the country but those involved in the effort to remove Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak from office have a deadline to adhere to and they are pushing forward with their recall effort.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Pahrump resident Marco Torres will now face first degree mu ...
Nye DA revises initial charge on suspect
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

The Nye County district attorney’s office has revised a criminal complaint on a Pahrump man who admitted to strangling his roommate to death.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times From left to right are Nye County Commissioners Leo Blundo, ...
Nye County Commissioners call for explanation of groundwater levy
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

The need to readdress and correct a resolution passed earlier this year by the Nye County Commission opened the door for some discussion regarding the levy of a special assessment on taxable properties in Pahrump’s groundwater Basin #162, money that goes to the Nevada state engineer’s office.

Getty Images The U.S. Treasury Department and the Internal Revenue Service on Friday launched ...
IRS launches new tool for economic impact payments
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

The U.S. Treasury Department and the Internal Revenue Service on Friday launched a new web tool allowing quick registration for economic impact payments for those who don’t normally file a tax return.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Dashing up and down the streets in their neighborhood, Jess ...
Pahrump Hope Run a great “virtual” success
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

All throughout the week of March 28 to April 4 residents from around the valley hit the streets and trails to get their exercise on, walking, running, jogging or even just strolling along, all as part of the NyE Communities Coalition’s 12th Annual HOPE Run/Walk.