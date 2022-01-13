Raw ground beef products recalled

Here’s where they were sold locally and what to do if you believe you may have been exposed.

U.S. Dept. of Agriculture/ Nevada is among several western states affected by a ground beef recall due to possible E. coli contamination. The more than 28,000 pounds of raw ground beef items, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service, were produced on Dec. 20, 2021.

Nevada is one of seven western states affected by a recent ground beef recall according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service.

Interstate Meat Distributors Inc., a Clackamas, Ore.-based company, is recalling more than 28,000 pounds of ground beef products it said may be contaminated with E. coli.

The raw ground beef items were produced on Dec. 20, 2021.

In Pahrump, the recall involves ground beef products sold at all three major retailers: Walmart, Smith’s and Albertsons.

“The products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST. 965” inside the USDA mark of inspection or printed next to the time stamp and use or freeze by date,” according to the agency. “These items were shipped to retail locations in Arizona, California, Nevada, Oregon, Utah, Washington and Wyoming.”

Positive tests

The contamination issue was first reported to FSIS after a retail package of ground beef was purchased and submitted to a third-party laboratory for microbiological analysis and the sample tested positive for E. coli

FSIS conducted an assessment of the third-party laboratory’s accreditation and methodologies where it was determined the results were actionable.

The agency urged that anyone concerned about an illness should contact a health care provider. The particular strain of E. coli is a potentially deadly bacterium that can cause dehydration, bloody diarrhea and abdominal cramps days after the exposure.

Additional health issues

While most recover within a week, some develop a type of kidney failure called hemolytic uremic syndrome, which is a condition that can occur among persons of any age but is most common in children under 5 and older adults.

Elements of the condition are evident by easy bruising, a pale appearance and decreased urine output.

Persons who experience the symptoms should seek emergency medical care immediately.

“FSIS is concerned that some of the products may be in consumers’ refrigerators or freezers. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.”

Proper preparation

Additionally, the FSIS advises all consumers to safely prepare their raw meat products, including fresh and frozen, and only consume ground beef that has been cooked to a temperature of 160 °F.

The only way to confirm that ground beef is cooked to a temperature high enough to kill harmful bacteria is to use a food thermometer that measures internal temperature.

The products subject to recall can be viewed here.

Consumers with food safety questions can call the toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 1-888-674-6854 or live chat via “Ask USDA” from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. eastern time Monday through Friday.

