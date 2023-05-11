71°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump, NV
News

Reckless driving penalties in Nevada may increase with Rex’s Law

Maximum penalties for reckless driving may soon be increased
By Taylor R. Avery Special to the Pahrump Valley Times
May 11, 2023 - 7:22 am
 
Updated May 11, 2023 - 9:05 pm
Headstone detail of Rex Patchett at the Palm Boulder Highway Mortuary & Cemetery on Saturday, F ...
Headstone detail of Rex Patchett at the Palm Boulder Highway Mortuary & Cemetery on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, in Henderson. A bill to increase the penalty for reckless driving, inspired by the death of Rex Patchett and nicknamed Rex’s Law, was heard by Nevada lawmakers Tuesday. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

CARSON CITY — Maximum penalties for reckless driving may soon be increased under a bill heard Tuesday.

An amended version of Senate Bill 322, which would increase the penalty for reckless driving causing bodily harm or death to a term of six to 10 years, was presented to the Assembly Judiciary Committee by bill sponsors Sen. Jeff Stone, R-Henderson, and Assemblyman Toby Yurek, R-Henderson.

Lawmakers were joined by Jason Patchett, whose 13-year-old son, Rex, was killed when a driver going more than 90 mph lost control of his car and struck the teenager in front of his middle school last year.

“If the facts of the reckless driving case are as egregious and extreme as the one where my son was killed, and those facts do not warrant a prison sentence of more than six years, I cannot even begin to imagine, nor would I even want to imagine, a set of facts more egregious or extreme that would,” Patchett said.

The driver who struck Rex, 21-year-old Jose Marmolejo, received six years in prison with the possibility of parole, the current maximum sentence for reckless driving.

Nicknamed Rex’s Law, the bill would increase that penalty to between six and 10 years if the vehicle was going more than 50 mph above the posted speed limit at the time of the collision, or if the reckless driving occurred in a pedestrian safety zone or school zone. The bill was amended before being approved unanimously on the Senate floor in mid-April. The original version would have increased the penalty to between eight and 20 years if a driver was speeding at more than 50 mph over the posted speed limit.

Several groups spoke in support of the bill, including the cities of Henderson and North Las Vegas, Clark County and the Clark County School District, the Nevada District Attorney’s Association and the Metropolitan Police Department.

Contact Taylor R. Avery at TAvery@reviewjournal.com. Follow @travery98 on Twitter.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Special to the Pahrump Valley Times This photo shows a group shot of the young ladies participa ...
This program is raising Nevada’s next generation of women leaders
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Founded more than seven decades ago, Nevada Girls State is celebrating 75 years of educating and inspiring students through its week-long course on government processes, with the 2023 program just weeks away.

Vivek Raman, an environmental health supervisor for the Southern Nevada Health District, shows ...
State warns of dangerous West Nile Virus
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

The Nevada Department of Agriculture is urging owners to vaccinate their horses.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times A presentation from the Nye County Parks and Recreation Adv ...
Carvers Arena in Smoky Valley could get overhaul
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

The Nye County Parks and Recreations Advisory Board is proposing an ambitious project in northern Nye County that would turn a run-down community amenity into a destination for outdoor recreation.

Community Briefs
Community Briefs

Floyd students ‘clap out’

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times The Bureau of Land Management has put a fire prevention orde ...
BLM urges public to help prevent human-caused fires
Staff Report

RENO­ — The Bureau of Land Management, Nevada is asking for your help to prevent human-caused fires all year long. A fire prevention order is being put in place beginning May 1 across Nevada.

Upcoming Events
Upcoming Events

WEDNESDAY, MAY 10

Getty Images Nye County has been steadily distributing its American Rescue Plan Act dollars to ...
ARPA tourism funds allocated for Amargosa/Tonopah, Pahrump app still pending
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

More than $75,000 was approved this month for various projects intended to facilitate economic recovery in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, with the town of Amargosa and Tonopah Main Street both set to receive funding through Nye County American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) tourism dollars.