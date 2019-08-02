79°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Pahrump NV
News

Record of decision for Gemfield mining project in Nevada

Staff Report
August 2, 2019 - 7:00 am
 

The U.S. Bureau of Land Management, Tonopah Field Office, has published a record of decision associated with Gemfield Resources Ltd. proposal to develop gold mine operations within the Gemfield project area, the BLM announced.

The project is located approximately 30 miles south of Tonopah, Nevada, and approximately 0.5 miles north of the town of Goldfield.

The announcement was made in a news release.

Some details:

Approximately 1,935.9 acres of land occurs within the plan boundary, including approximately 1,214.2 acres of BLM administered land that is managed by the Tonopah Field Office and 721.7 acres of private land.

The proposed project would result in approximately 1,337.3 acres of surface disturbance, of which 969.4 acres would occur on BLM-administered land and 367.9 acres would occur on private land.

If the project is approved, Gemfield Resources Ltd. estimates the mine life would be approximately 12 years.

The project includes the construction and operation of a conventional open-pit mining operation to extract and recover gold.

Proposed rights-of-way authorizations and rights-of-way amendments include the Nevada Department of Transportation; AT&T; Esmeralda County; Sierra Pacific Power Company doing business as NV Energy and Nevada Hospital Association/SWITCH.

In addition to the proposed project, two alternatives — reduced mine plan alternative and partial pit backfill alternative and the no-action alternative — were analyzed, the BLM said.

Responses to comments received during the public comment period for the draft environmental impact statement have been incorporated into the final environmental impact statement.

After the 30-day review period the Tonopah Field Office made a determination to approve the project’s preferred alternative, which was the proposed Action, the BLM said.

The record of decision and other relevant documents have been made available at https://go.usa.gov/xE8q6

For any questions or concerns regarding the record of decision, contact Perry B. Wickham, field manager, BLM Tonopah Field Office, at 775-482-7801.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Courtesy of Sam Peters Nevada District 4 Congressional Candidate Sam Peters owns two business i ...
Las Vegas businessman enters Nevada’s District 4 congressional race
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

After serving as an officer in the United States Air Force for 20 years, it would be safe to say at this point, that Nevada resident Sam Peters is the sole Republican District 4 Congressional candidate who has earned a Bronze Star.

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times People watch Kamala Harris in a live telecast at K7 B ...
Kamala Harris campaign takes focus on rural Nevada
By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times

Democratic presidential hopeful U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., and her team, have been moving across parts of rural Nevada in recent weeks to focus on issues facing less densely populated areas. The candidate, in a field of more than two dozen opponents, also participated in a virtual conference that was broadcast across several rural areas in the state.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times On Sunday July 28, at approximately 6:30 p.m., Pahrump fire ...
Pahrump crash sends 4 to hospital
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue Services crews remained busy as they responded to numerous service calls throughout the valley over the past few weeks.

Richard Brian/Las Vegas Review-Journal A woman waits to buy lottery tickets at The Lotto Store ...
California Lottery

No one matched all five numbers and the mega number in the Wednesday, July 31 drawing of the California Super Lotto. The next jackpot will be at least $67 million.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times A crime scene evolved into a HazMat response on Tuesday aft ...
Hazmat teams respond to crime scene in Pahrump
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

At least three Nye County Sheriff’s Office deputies were transported to Desert View Hospital while they were investigating a crime scene just before 2:30 p.m., on Tuesday, July 30.

Jeffrey Meehan/Pahrump Valley Times Music instructors at Foxter Music in Pahrump played for a c ...
Foxter Music celebrates 3 years in Pahrump
By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times

A music store based in Pahrump entertained locals and visitors to the area as the owner celebrated three years in business.

Patrick Connolly/Las Vegas Review-Journal The event in question failed to draw a crowd, perhap ...
Beatty land-use workshop lacks local attendance
By Richard Stephens Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

When the reporter covering an event and the town secretary constitute the total local attendance at an event in Beatty it is safe to say that the town was poorly represented.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Military Order of the Purple Heart Commander Dan Peterson, l ...
3rd annual ceremony set to honor Purple Heart Day in Pahrump
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

National Purple Heart Day will be observed around the country on Wednesday, Aug, 7 and for the third year running, the Disabled American Veterans Chapter #15 of Pahrump will host a ceremony in honor of the occasion.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times 2019 Ms. Senior Golden Years Queen Laraine Babbitt.
Golden Years Queen holds first Caregivers Retreat in Pahrump
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

As 2019 Ms. Senior Golden Years Queen, Laraine Babbitt has many duties to attend to but perhaps the most special for the pageant winner is pursuing her personal platform.