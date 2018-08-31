Red Rock Canyon Campground reopening for season

Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area’s developed campground is set to reopen today, Friday, Aug. 31, in time for the beginning of its busiest camping season, the U.S. Bureau of Land Management announced.

Andrea Cornejo/Las Vegas Review-Journal Visitors walk around Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area in Las Vegas on Monday, May 7, 2018.

Andrea Cornejo/Las Vegas Review-Journal Red Rock Campground is located within Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area, approximately two miles east of the Visitor Center on Nevada Highway 159 (West Charleston Boulevard).

Andrea Cornejo/Las Vegas Review-Journal Cooler temperatures during the fall and winter months make Red Rock Canyon a destination for visitors from around the world, the U.S. Bureau of Land Management said this week.

Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area’s developed campground is set to reopen today, Friday, Aug. 31, in time for the beginning of its busiest camping season, the U.S. Bureau of Land Management announced.

Cooler temperatures during the fall and winter months make Red Rock Canyon a destination for visitors from around the world.

Red Rock Campground is located within Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area, approximately two miles east of the Visitor Center on Nevada Highway 159 (West Charleston Boulevard). It is the only developed campground within the Conservation Area. The campground features 80 individual campsites and seven group campsites.

Individual sites are filled first-come, first-served for stays before Jan. 1 and are $20 per site/night. For stays beginning Jan. 1, 66 of the 80 single campsites will be available by reservation at www.recreation.gov

Reservations will open on the website October 15, 2018. The remaining 14 campsites will continue to be offered on a first-come-first-served basis.

Group campsites are $60 per site/night and require reservations. Reservations for group campsites can be made by visiting www.recreation.gov

The campground is scheduled to remain open until May 28, 2019 and will then close for the low-usage summer season, the BLM said in its announcement this week.

Backcountry camping is allowed within Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area above 5,000 feet in the Pine Creek Wilderness, and above 6,500 feet in the La Madre Mountain Wilderness. A permit is required and can be obtained by calling: 702-515-5050.

Camping is also allowed on BLM managed public land outside of the Las Vegas Valley for up to two weeks without charge. Popular primitive (no facilities) sites include Bitter Spring Back Country Byway, Gold Butte Back Country Byway, Knob Hill, Virgin Mountains, Christmas Tree Pass and Logandale Trails System.