90°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Pahrump NV
News

Red Rock Canyon wildfire has burned about 400 acres

By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times
June 15, 2021 - 7:49 pm
 
Richard Stephens/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Smoke from a wildfire on the Nevada Natio ...
Richard Stephens/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Smoke from a wildfire on the Nevada National Security Site as seen from Beatty Wednesday afternoon, May 20 around 5 p.m.

Three wildfires have sprung up around Southern Nevada in recent weeks with the most recent blaze spreading across parts of Red Rock National Conservation Area, along State Route 160. No structures have been destroyed and no injuries were reported during the wildfires.

The Cottonwood Valley Fire, burning near the Late Night parking lot in Red Rock, along State Route 160, grew to 400 acres as of Monday evening.

“Fire behavior is extreme and is burning in pinion juniper, grass and brush,” the BLM stated on social media.

Two other wildfires have struck in the region in the past several weeks: the Cherrywood Fire, now 100% contained, in the Nevada National Security Site, and the Sandy Valley Fire, 92% contained as of Tuesday at 2 p.m.

Cottonwood fire

According to the Bureau of Land Management, the blaze started at 11:08 a.m. on Monday and was about 50 acres in size at that time. The blaze was about 20% contained as of Monday at 7 p.m.

More than 140 firefighters from the BLM, the U.S. Forest Service, National Park Service, Nevada Division of Forestry and Clark County were actively fighting the blaze on Monday.

As of Monday, possible travel restrictions between mile markers 17 and 21 were announced.

According to Tony Illia, public information officer for the Nevada Department of Transportation, he wasn’t aware of any possible closures going forward due to the wildfire.

“Not that I’m aware of,” Illia said. “They have it under control. Just hot spotting and keeping an eye on it. However, the Late Night trails are closed as well as the off-road areas on the northbound side only.”

The Cottonwood fire, as of Monday, was burning within the Rainbow Mountain Wilderness Area and was threatening wilderness, big horn sheep habitat, mountain bike trails and possible springs, the BLM stated.

The wildfire was human-caused and was still under investigation as of Monday, according to the BLM.

Full containment is expected to occur by midday on Thursday. The blaze’s spread was being affected by gusty winds, along with topographic influences, as of Tuesday’s update, which was making its spread “erratic,” according to information in the BLM’s overview of the fire.

NNSS wildfire

The Cherrywood Fire in the Nevada National Security Site was reported as 100% contained as of Monday. The 26,410-acre wildfire began on May 17.

The BLM had transitioned operations back to NNSS Fire &Rescue on May 27 when the blaze was 75% contained, NNSS stated.

“At that time, the remaining 25 percent was of little risk of re-igniting, as the unburned fuel was within the containment line, and the areas that surrounded it had already burned,” NNSS said in a release. “There was no risk to health and human safety, and no offsite risk to the public.”

For more, head to http://www.nnss.gov or visit NNSS’ social media pages on Twitter or Facebook.

Sandy Valley Fire

The 1,380-acre Sandy Valley Fire that started on June 10 is expected to be fully contained by midday Thursday. The fire was over 90% contained on Tuesday.

According to the BLM, the fire was started by target shooting causing a spark in dry vegetation in the Mount Potosi area, near Mountain Springs.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Getty Images Complete assay results from this soil geochemistry program via gold fire assay and ...
Mining company progresses on 3 Nevada projects
By Daria Sokolova Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Under an agreement between conservationists and a federal agency, a finding must be issued by the end of the month.

Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal The State of Nevada Department of Employment, Traini ...
DETR begins transition to new debit card provider
Staff Report

The Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation on June 8 announced a change in debit card providers, from Bank of America to the Way2Go Card Debit Mastercard.

Wells Fargo Brian Formisano
BRIAN FORMISANO: Empowering Pahrump’s Black and African American entrepreneurs
By Brian Formisano Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Juneteenth, also known as Freedom Day, Jubilee Day or Emancipation Day, recognizes June 19 as the emancipation of those enslaved in the United States. The day is observed in Pahrump with community gatherings and Emancipation Proclamation public readings.

Touro University Physician Assistant student Debbie Min gives a COVID-19 vaccine to Nataliya Sh ...
‘Exciting’ prizes planned to spur COVID vaccinations
By Mary Hynes Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Gov. Steve Sisolak hints that Nevada will soon be offering “exciting” prizes to get more residents vaccinated against COVID-19.

Schlumberger New Energy Schlumberger New Energy is working to expand on the Silver State’s fo ...
Company working on lithium project forging ahead
By Daria Sokolova Special to the Times-Bonanza

Under an agreement between conservationists and a federal agency, a finding must be issued by the end of the month.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times
Driver arrested after pursuit in Pahrump
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

What appeared to be a simple traffic stop on a vehicle with expired registration, led to a brief pursuit at approximately 11 a.m., on Tuesday June 15.

Tourists leave after taking selfies by the Red Rock Canyon sign on Friday, March 13, 2020, in L ...
Red Rock Canyon wildfire has burned about 400 acres
By Blake Apgar Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

The Cottonwood Valley Fire, first reported Monday morning, is the second wildfire just west of Las Vegas since Thursday.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Over the summer of 2020, numerous heat records were broken ...
Heat records could be set in Southern Nevada
By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times

High temperatures across the Southwest threaten multiple records for the region starting midweek.

Fire retardant is present on the western slope of Potosi Mountain while crews battle the Sandy ...
Sandy Valley wildfire west of Las Vegas now 90 percent contained
By Briana Erickson Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

The wildfire that first broke out Thursday west of Las Vegas is now 90 percent contained, with full containment expected by June 17, officials said Sunday.