Red Rock scenic loop reopens after police activity

The scenic loop at Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

No one was injured when police activity shut down the scenic loop in the Red Rock National Conservation Area.

North Las Vegas police had been searching for a woman since about 8:10 a.m. April 30 and tracked her vehicle to the loop, according to city police spokesman Eric Leavitt.

Las Vegas police and Nevada Highway Patrol troopers, who were assisting North Las Vegas police, found her sometime before 11:30 a.m., and she was safely taken into custody, according to the Highway Patrol.

No other details were available.