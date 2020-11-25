41°F
Regional Goodwill names new directors

Staff Report
November 24, 2020 - 5:43 pm
 
David Jacobs/Pahrump Valley Times Goodwill announces Bonita Fahy as the new director of career services and Liza Golikova as the new director of development in November.

Goodwill of Southern Nevada has announced the addition of Bonita Fahy as the new director of career services and Liza Golikova as the new director of development.

“We are thrilled to welcome Bonita Fahy and Liza Golikova to our team,” said Rick Neal, president and CEO of Goodwill of Southern Nevada. “Bonita and Liza have both been incredibly successful in their previous positions and will provide a wealth of expertise to our team. I look forward to seeing them flourish in their roles within our organization, paving new ways forward for our continued growth and community impact.”

As the director of career services, Fahy will provide leadership and guidance to the staff that comprises Goodwill of Southern Nevada’s two career centers. Fahy also will head the strategic planning for all workforce development initiatives to expand GSN’s job services.

Prior to joining Goodwill, Fahy served as the director of One-Stop Operations for Southern Nevada with KRA Corp. She graduated from Springfield College with a master’s degree in organizational management and leadership with an emphasis in nonprofits.

In her role as director of development, Golikova will work closely with the chief mission services officer to design a comprehensive fundraising plan for the organization that encompasses the creation and execution of fundraising strategies while maintaining donor relations. Golikova comes to GSN following 12 years in business development and management positions at Freeman, Global Experience Specialists and Nomadic Display.

Golikova holds a master’s degree in hospitality from UNLV, and she mentors UNLV and CSN students. She is also a co-chair of the Young Nonprofit Professional Network of Southern Nevada and an active member of the Jameson Fellowship and Junior League.

Goodwill Industries of Southern Nevada, a registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit, offers training services and job placement at Goodwill Thrift Stores and other local employers in Southern Nevada. Goodwill operates two career centers and offers a mobile career coach with community-based programs funded through the support of philanthropic giving, government grants and the sale of donated clothing and household items in 17 stores and online.

For more information, or to find a Goodwill location near you, visit GoodwillVegas.org

