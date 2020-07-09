78°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump NV
News

Registration drive aims at less-frequent voters

By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times
July 9, 2020 - 1:33 pm
 

The Voter Participation Center and its partner group, the Center for Voter Information, are mailing 390,237 voter registration applications to people in Nevada this month as part of their largest-ever campaign to register voters.

More than 789,500 people who can vote in Nevada are not yet registered, according to the “Voting and Registration in the Election of November 2018” supplement to the U.S. Census, and 74% of them are young people, people of color and unmarried women. People in these groups often move between elections and register and vote at lower rates than the rest of the population.

As states implement stay-at-home or shelter-in-place orders and millions of Americans self-isolate because of the coronavirus pandemic, mail-based voter registration efforts have never been more important. VPC and CVI run the nation’s largest mail-based voter registration program, and their work is crucial today.

VPC and CVI are significantly increasing their efforts during the coronavirus crisis to ensure that historically disadvantaged communities can exercise their democracy by registering to vote by mail and requesting vote-by-mail ballots online.

“With COVID-19 impacting elections, we cannot take any citizen for granted and must do all we can to increase turnout in this uncertain time. The future of our democracy is at stake,” said Page Gardner, the groups’ founder and board chair. “We have a major opportunity to close the gap on voter registration and make sure the electorate is as representative as the country as a whole. That’s why it’s critical for prospective voters to register and make sure their registrations are up to date.”

The VPC mails registration applications to unregistered individuals along with pre-addressed envelopes to make it easy to send completed forms directly to local election officials.

People who want to register online, have questions about the mailing or who want to be excluded from future mailings can visit voterparticipation.org.

Since 2004, the organizations have helped register more than 4.6 million voters nationally, including more than 69,961 people who applied to register in Nevada. This month, VPC and CVI will be sending nearly 12 million pieces of mail to prospective voters in 22 states.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Nickolas Vonalst, 20, was arrested and charged with aiding ...
Pahrump man, 20, faces murder, 3 other charges
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

The Nye County District Attorney’s Office has charged Nick VonAlst with murder and armed robbery in connection with an incident that occurred in northern Pahrump during the early morning hours of June 24.

Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal Government officials, including North Las Vegas Counci ...
Extension of census deadline provides more time for scams
Staff Report

With the deadline to respond the 2020 census extended until fall, scammers continue to target Nevadans around the county, including phishing emails and text messages, individuals claiming to be with the U.S. Census Bureau, approaching the doors of residents and asking for sensitive information such as Social Security numbers and credit card information, or by mailing fake census forms to unsuspecting residents that ask for sensitive information.

A UNLV sign at the intersection of Harmon Avenue and Swenson Street in Las Vegas. (Las Vegas Re ...
4 UNLV athletes test positive for coronavirus
By Sam Gordon Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Voluntary workouts on campus are now suspended until July 5 at the earliest, the school announced.

Terri Meehan/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Pest, disease and other problems can be frust ...
IN SEASON: 5 common tomato problems and what to do about them
By Terri Meehan Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Every year around this time I see a lot of questions in my garden club about tomatoes and the issues that gardeners are facing when trying to grow them. There seem to be five main issues that desert gardeners face when it comes to growing summer’s most popular fruit. Fortunately, they are easy to treat and even easier to prevent.

Richard Stephens/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Jay Thompson, proprieter and grill master ...
Smokin’ 4th in Beatty
By Richard Stephens Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

The traditional Fourth of July celebration in Beatty was limited to the fireworks display this year, but the town had something more to celebrate on the 4th this year. That day saw the long-anticipated opening of Smokin’ J’s Barbecue.

Getty Images Developers for the Elemental Treatment app researched other platforms and discove ...
Help for mental health issues now in your hand
Staff Report

Elemental Treatment has developed an app available on all devices to offer teletherapy, with programs including therapy for addiction and depression as well as life coaching and life skills.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times Members of Pahrump’s Preferred RV Resort have come togethe ...
COVID-19 virus brings life to local RV resort
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Though the COVID-19 pandemic has been responsible for the tragic deaths of more than 500 individuals throughout Nevada as of Thursday, including three Nye residents, the deadly virus has in a way, created life at a local RV park.

K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal If noncompliance is found during an initial observation, t ...
Casino gaming floors found most complying with masks
Staff Report

The state Division of Industrial Relations Occupation Safety and Health Administration is conducting ongoing field observations and inspections at establishments where patrons congregate for longer periods of time, which can lead to a heightened risk of spreading COVID-19.