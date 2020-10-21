Registration now open for Poetry Out Loud contest

Supported by the National Endowment for the Arts and the Poetry Foundation, the Nevada Arts Council is proud to announce the 2021 Nevada Poetry Out Loud competition.

Supported by the National Endowment for the Arts and the Poetry Foundation, the Nevada Arts Council is proud to announce the 2021 Nevada Poetry Out Loud competition.

This program is a national arts education program that encourages the study of great poetry by offering free educational materials and a dynamic recitation competition to high schools across the nation. This program helps students master public speaking skills, build self-confidence and learn about literary history and contemporary life.

High school teachers and students are invited to participate in the 2021 Nevada Poetry Out Loud competition. Registration runs through Dec. 4 and it is open to all high-school-aged students in Nevada public, private, charter, parochial and alternative schools as well as home school associations.

“The talent and confidence we see in students, reciting these poems and making them their own, is really remarkable,” said Maryjane Dorofachuk, Nevada Arts Council arts learning specialist. “These students find their own voice and learn that words matter.”

The Poetry Out Loud state champion earns $200, wins $500 for his or her school to support literary programs and represents Nevada in the national competition.

The Nevada Arts Council, along with its community partners, supports the state and district competitions made possible through funding from the National Endowment for the Arts and the Poetry Foundation. In 2020, more than 4,300 students participated in Nevada’s Poetry Out Loud. Last year’s state champion was Eakjot Sekhon from Robert McQueen High School in Reno.

Teachers and students can learn more about Nevada Poetry Out Loud and register to participate at https://www.nvartscouncil.org/programs/arts-learning/pol/poetry-out-loud-registration/ or by contacting Maryjane Dorofachuk at 702-486-3738 or mdorofachuk@nevadaculture.org.