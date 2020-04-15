60°F
Reinforcements coming to field unemployment calls

By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times
April 15, 2020 - 7:00 am
 

The Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation announced the selection of a vendor to provide at least 100 full-time operators to boost unemployment insurance call center capacity during this period of unprecedented demand.

The state is working with the vendor on an aggressive timeline for implementation, requiring the call center to be up and running by next week. This increase in call center capacity follows a near tripling of staff, from 75 to more than 200, in support of the unemployment insurance program.

“We are excited to be able to provide this much-needed resource in support of the state’s UI program,” Gov. Steve Sisolak said. “While 96% of initial claims have been successfully filed online, our state is working overtime and leveraging every resource possible to help those filers who must utilize a phone to file or resolve an issue with their claim. I am optimistic that this new call center will further expedite much-needed relief to Nevadans who have struggled to connect via phone.

“I also want to thank the men and women at DETR who are working day and night to process claims as quickly as possible.”

Nevada is experiencing a period of historic unemployment. More than 250,000 Nevadans have filed for unemployment, with more than 300,000 expected by the end of the week, a 3,887% increase in unemployment claims since 2019. Nevada is now ranked ninth in the country in terms of states with the largest percentage increase in unemployment claims from January to April 2020.

The vendor’s “Working from Home” platform incorporates staff located in call centers as well as employees working remotely from home. Initially, 100 full-time employees will work in the new call center with the option to add future staffing as needed.

The primary focus will be to alleviate call volumes at the UI claim centers with the flexibility to provide future support for the federal Pandemic Unemployment Assistance provision for independent contractors, freelancers, gig workers and other workers not covered by standard unemployment insurance. The vendor, an international company, currently operates two call centers in Nevada.

“Although DETR has recently tripled staff in support of the UI program, we acknowledge that some filers continue to face challenges with the UI phone system,” DETR Director Dr. Tiffany Tyler-Garner said. “We are very pleased to partner with the governor’s office in finding a resolution to the challenges proposed by the record number of calls received at our centers.”

The phone numbers to the call center will be announced as soon as they become available. The quickest way to file a claim is through the online portal at http://ui.nv.gov/css.html

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times The investigation is led by the Nye County Sheriff's Office.
VIDEO: Nye detective returns home from hospital
Staff Report

Nye County Sheriff’s Office Detective Bryan Cooper returned home after a stay in the hospital following being shot several times in the line of duty on March 25 in Pahrump.

Las Vegas Review-Journal file If a delivery requires a signature, mail carriers will knock on ...
Neither rain, sleet, snow nor virus stops U.S. mail
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

While delivering mail and packages has continued during the COVID-19 outbreak, the U.S. Postal Service is adapting delivery procedures to promote social distancing. USPS continues to follow the strategies and measures recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and public health departments.

Getty Images Many of the nation's auto insurance companies are lowering monthly premiums and r ...
Customers getting credits, leniency from auto insurers
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

With most states under shelter-in-place orders, there are far fewer cars on the road. Less driving translates into fewer accidents, which means fewer claims filed with insurance companies.

Consumer protection board urged to reconsider guidance
Staff Report

Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford joined the attorneys general of 21 other states and the District of Columbia to urge the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau to enforce the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act and require credit reporting agencies to follow the Fair Credit Reporting Act during the COVID-19 crisis.

Brooks Hubbard/U.S. Army Corps of Engineers The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has scouted sites ...
Locations scouted for potential field hospitals
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

The Las Vegas Convention Center is among the sites scouted as the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers began assessments earlier this month in Las Vegas, Reno and Carson City for potential hospital space in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal U.S. Attorney Nicholas Trutanich, seen March 11, 2019, in ...
Task force formed to fight fraud during pandemic
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford and U.S. Attorney Nicholas Trutanich announced Monday the formation of the Nevada COVID-19 Task Force to fight fraud during the pandemic.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times The Nye County Administration offices, 2100 E. Walt Williams ...
COVID-19 cases increase in Nye County
Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times

The number of COVID-19 cases in Pahrump increased by over a half-dozen as of Tuesday.

Nevada System of Higher Education Regent Sam Lieberman during a chancellor search committee mee ...
Sam Lieberman, Nevada university regent, dies at 58
By Steve Sebelius Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Sam Lieberman, a Nevada university regent and former chairman of the state Democratic Party, died on Friday at age 58.

Will We Learn COVID-19’s Most Important Lesson?
By Thomas Knapp Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

On February 29th, U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams took to Twitter to admonish Americans: “Seriously people — STOP BUYING MASKS! They are NOT effective in preventing general public from catching #Coronavirus …”

Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal "It didn’t take President Donald Trump long to weigh i ...
STEVE SEBELIUS: It’s Trump versus Biden now
By Steve Sebelius Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Bernie Sanders’ progressive message resonated with plenty on the left, but in the end, moderate Joe Biden will become the Democratic nominee against Donald Trump in November.