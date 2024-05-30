82°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump, NV
News

RENDERING: Fairgrounds to include new commercial corridor along Hwy. 160

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times This conceptual drawing shows the newly updated Pahrump Fai ...
Special to the Pahrump Valley Times This conceptual drawing shows the newly updated Pahrump Fairgrounds layout, with the shaded portion fronting Highway 160 now earmarked for commercial leasing.
More Stories
John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times Event organizers are seeking entrants for the Fourth of July ...
What to expect for Independence Day in Pahrump Valley
Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times A ceremonial groundbreaking for the Simkins Park Splash Pad ...
Pahrump will narrow scope of proposed splash pad after rejecting two construction bids
GALLERY: Meet the sensational 6 competing for Ms. Senior Golden Years
Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Nye County's impact fees were set to increase this month bu ...
Nye County delays impact fee increases
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times
May 30, 2024 - 1:45 pm
 
Updated May 30, 2024 - 1:46 pm

Over the past 10 years, development at the Pahrump Fairgrounds has been at a slow trickle but it won’t be that way for much longer. Thanks to a clarification of policy by the Bureau of Land Management, the town is now looking to lease a portion of that property for commercial enterprises. It’s a move intended to infuse millions of additional dollars into the project and ultimately speed up development.

Nye County and town of Pahrump Manager Tim Sutton told Nye County commissioners during their May 21 meeting that he was excited to make the announcement.

“BLM recently said that if we lease [fairgrounds] property and guarantee that those monies will directly or indirectly benefit the property, we can proceed with leasing… That’s huge, it’s the biggest news we’ve had since we got this property.”

The town of Pahrump acquired the 427-acre fairgrounds parcel through a Congressional Land Patent in September 1999. Under that patent, the lands are to be used solely for the purpose of establishing the Pahrump Fairgrounds. The patent includes a reversionary interest clause stating that the town would have to turn the land back over to the federal government if it ever attempts to sell or transfer it to another owner or use it for any purpose other than a fairgrounds.

Officials aimed to have that reversionary clause removed to clear the way for commercial businesses on the property but now, removal of that clause is no longer necessary. The town will submit its updated plan of development to the BLM with a sizable section of the property allocated for commercial leasing.

Sutton was quick to assure that despite allotments for commercial land, this wouldn’t impede on the existing plans for the fairgrounds features.

“That still gives us plenty of room for the other contemplated uses that have been envisioned over the years,” Sutton stated, calling attention to the various elements incorporated into the new plan of development. To date, these include the off-highway vehicle park, 12 baseball diamonds, several soccer and football fields, the proposed Nye County Civic Center, a rodeo and agricultural events center and an oval dirt racetrack to replace the former Pahrump Speedway.

Nye County Commission Chair Debra Strickland, who has been championing the associated civic center proposal, emphasized that the commercial lands would be leased, not sold.

“What we’re after is residual income,” Strickland said.

As it stands today, Sutton acknowledged that there really isn’t much for a person visiting the fairgrounds site to see, with only a parking lot at the Fireworks Safety Site and a small amount of construction. However, a large amount of preparation and infrastructural work has been accomplished, with Community Development Block Grant investment in the property already well over $1 million.

Commissioner Donna Cox homed in on the CDBG program’s contributions, remarking that she was delighted to see that as she was one of the proponents behind bringing that program to Nevada.

“There’s a water and well system, there’s a sewer and wastewater system, there was an environmental assessment which is very expensive, there is a drainage study and flood control design plan and a detention basin,” Cox enumerated. “So we already have over $1 million ( in CDBG dollars) invested in it and I just want people to know, yes, we have been moving forward. It hasn’t just been sitting there stagnant.”

“They aren’t very visible but they are very important projects for the development of the entire fairgrounds,” Sutton concurred.

Strickland added that the town has also received yet another round of CDBG funds that would provide for power and a secondary water well.

According to the presentation provided by Sutton on May 21, the Pahrump Fairgrounds Fund has $8.3 million in available funds. Of that amount, $2.4 million is from the county’s American Rescue Plan Act dollars; $1 million comes from a congressionally funded projects allocation; $3.7 million has been collected through Fireworks Safety Site permit sales and room tax disbursement; and $1.2 million was transferred using the town of Pahrump’s ending fund balance. Any revenue generated by leasing fairgrounds property for commercial development would also go into the fund.

Strickland made the motion to approve the updated plan of development which passed 5-0.

To view the presentation on the updated plan visit NyeCountyNV.gov. The item is available as part of the Nye County Commission’s May 21 agenda.

Contact reporter Robin Hebrock at rhebrock@pvtimes.com

THE LATEST
Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Nye County's impact fees were set to increase this month bu ...
Nye County delays impact fee increases
By Robin Hebrock Times-Bonanza & Goldfield News

Hikes to Nye County’s impact fees were set to go into effect this month but officials have authorized a temporary stay on the increases, which now have an effective date of Aug. 13.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times VFW Post #10054 Commander Steven Kennard offered remarks at ...
Gone but not forgotten: How Pahrump marked Memorial Day
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

To mark the solemn occasion, three local organizations hosted Memorial Day ceremonies, with the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post #10054 celebrating at its venue while the Disabled American Veterans Chapter #15 and the Pahrump Veterans Memorial Advisory Committee both opted to utilize the Veterans Memorial site for their commemorations.

National Park Service file A 31-year-old Canadian woman was rescued by CHP helicopter and park ...
Tourist rescued from cliff in Death Valley
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

A woman who authorities believe was suffering from an ‘emotional crisis’ was rescued from an unstable cliff ledge in Death Valley National Park earlier this month.

Rendering of the 40,000-square-foot Las Vegas Spaceport STEM University planned on 40 acres bet ...
Rendering: Spaceport university building unveiled by developer
By Richard N. Velotta Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

A two-story, 40,000-square-foot STEM university building that will include classrooms and a large lecture hall was unveiled by Spaceport CEO Robert Lauer.

Got the best tacos in town? How to enter Pahrump Taco Fest 2024
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Tastebuds are set to be dancing in delight as the Pahrump Taco Fest makes its much-anticipated return to the valley. There is still time for competitors to sign up for a chance at the coveted title of best tacos in town.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times The Division of Child and Family Services holds a three-day ...
Youths can now remain in care of kin under foster care changes
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

The new change paves a path to allow family members who are caring for a child to access the same financial resources from the state as traditional foster care providers.

John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times Pahrump Mothers Corner's 3rd Annual Community Baby Shower too ...
GALLERY: What you missed at the Community Baby Shower
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

The 3rd annual event included activities and games, such as face painting, Find the Baby and Don’t Say Bay-Bee, adding an element of fun.