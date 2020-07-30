106°F
Renters, landlords brace for end of extra assistance

Staff Report
July 30, 2020 - 4:38 pm
 

Apartment landlords across the United States spent the last days of March holding their collective breath while waiting for rent checks to come in.

For the most part, they did, thanks to the $2 trillion in emergency relief authorized by Congress to blunt the economic blow of the pandemic. Now, expanded unemployment benefits are expiring and many eviction bans are set to lift, leaving tenants and building owners wondering again what will happen when the bills are due.

One in three renters failed to make their full payment in the first week of July, an Apartment List survey showed. Nearly 12 million renters could be served with eviction notices in the next four months, according to an analysis by advisory firm Stout Risius Ross.

The pandemic spurred mass layoffs beginning in March, and renters have been scraping by on a combination of savings, credit card debt, unemployment benefits and federal stimulus money. Roughly 11 million renters spend at least half of their income to keep a roof over their heads in normal times, and the first wave of job cuts skewed toward lower-paying retail and hospitality workers who are less likely to have emergency savings.

A one-time payment of $1,200 helped, as did eviction moratoriums passed by local, state and federal governments. Congress authorized $600 a week in unemployment insurance on top of what states provide. In some cases, the benefits exceeded what workers were paid while employed.

That extra boost will expire at the end of the month without action by Congress. The Trump administration and Senate Republicans just released their $1 trillion plan for another round of virus relief, which Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and others have described as an extension of portions of the last stimulus. The proposal is their opening bid in talks with House Democrats, who approved a $3.5 trillion package in May.

Congress’ quick action to give aid this spring has shown the upside of being more generous. Adults who received unemployment benefits were far less likely to report they were worried about making rent or mortgage payments compared to those who hadn’t gotten the relief, according to a survey conducted in May.

THE LATEST
Special to the Pahrump Valley Times This rendering, included with the Nye County Commission's J ...
Nye County Civics Center proposal presented
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

In 2016, when Valley Electric Association was aiming to sell a 200-kilovolt transmission line and needed a vote of approval by its members in order to do so, one of the selling points for that sale was the promise that if it went through, VEA would donate $5 million toward the construction of a new community center. It may have taken nearly three years after the transmission sale was executed but VEA did finally make good on that promise, offering the $5 million donation to Nye County, with the Nye County Commission voting to accept it in September 2019.

Photo courtesy of Nye County School District School District Superintendent Dr. Warren Shilling ...
NCSD superintendent lays out school reopening plans
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Earlier this month, the Nye County School District Board of Trustees approved the district’s COVID-19 re-entry plan, which laid out three models for returning students and staff to school safely.

Jeffrey Meehan/Pahrump Valley Times In an attempt to protect students and staff from COVID-19, ...
Pahrump elementary schools to observe hybrid education model
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

With less than a month left before youth across Nye County are scheduled to begin the new school year, the Nye County School District has announced a change in its school re-entry plans, switching Pahrump area K-5 schools from the originally selected 100% in-person education model to the hybrid model that requires students to conduct their learning online three days out of the five-day school week.

Assembly Speaker Jason Frierson during a press conference with Senate Majority Leader Nicole Ca ...
Special legislative session scheduled to open Friday
Staff Report

Gov. Steve Sisolak on Thursday issued the formal proclamation to call the Nevada Legislature into a special session beginning 9 a.m. Friday, July 31 to address significant policy issues that cannot wait until the regularly scheduled legislative session. This will be the 32nd special session in Nevada’s history.

David Jacobs/Times-Bonanza Nevada benefits from having a higher percentage of rural roads than ...
Nevada among states with fewest miles of poor roads
Staff Report

Data from the Federal Highway Administration show that Nevada has the sixth-fewest roads in poor condition and is well below the national average.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times Small herds of wild horses and donkeys routinely roam the ar ...
House Appropriation Committee approves BLM funding
By Daria Sokolova Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

The U.S. House Appropriations Committee approved fiscal year 2021 Interior appropriations legislation giving the Bureau of Land Management $102 million for its wild horse and burro program, according to a press release by the American Wild Horse Campaign, the nation’s leading wild horse protection organization.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Two people died after a rollover crash along Gamebird Road ...
Two die following rollover crash
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue Services crews responded to a fatal rollover crash on Thursday, July 23rd at approximately 6:14 p.m., along Gamebird Road at Simmons Street, according to Fire Chief Scott Lewis.

Michael Blackshire/Las Vegas Review-Journal Buffalo Soldier members William Crenshaw, left, Oll ...
Nevada celebrates Buffalo Soldiers Day for second year
Staff Report

The Second Annual Buffalo Soldiers Day in Nevada was celebrated Tuesday at an event hosted by the Nevada Department of Veterans Services honoring Nevada’s African-American veterans and the legacy of the Buffalo Soldiers.

This 2015 file photo shows an aerial view of the Crescent Dunes Solar Energy Plant in Tonopah, ...
Tonopah Solar Energy files for bankruptcy
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

The owner of a big Nevada solar-thermal power plant that received $737 million in loans from the U.S. Department of Energy filed for bankruptcy on Thursday, according to a court filing, potentially leaving U.S. taxpayers with a whopping bill.