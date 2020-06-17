Reopenings scheduled for Nevada’s museums

Nevada’s state museums will begin to open their doors later this month, welcoming back visitors to experience the stories and artifacts of the Silver State.

Courtest of East Ely Railroad Depot Museum A vintage steam engine puffs smoke outside the East Ely Railroad Depot Museum in this undated courtesy photo.

“Nevada treasures such as Coin Press No. 1, which minted coins at the Carson City Mint in the late 19th century, to the old locomotives that helped build the Hoover Dam, can be found in Nevada’s state museums,” said Myron Freedman, acting administrator for the Nevada Division of Museum and History. “With the museums reopening, these artifacts again can be enjoyed by the public.”

The museums will be taking several steps to ensure safe and healthy visits. Staff, volunteers and visitors will be required to wear masks at all times inside museum facilities, and no food, except for bottled water, will be allowed. Family groups of up to 10 people will be allowed, but the group must stay together and maintain at least 6 feet of distance from other visitors.

There will be signage and directional arrows in the museums to direct visitors, who are advised to expect delays if the museum is busy and the flow of visitors is controlled so as not to exceed capacity and to ensure safe distancing. Touchable surfaces will be sanitized throughout the day.

Opening dates and new museum hours are below. For more information on Nevada’s state museums, including admission and directions, visit NVMuseums.org.

The East Ely Railroad Depot Museum in Ely and Nevada State Railroad Museum in Boulder City are open, although train rides at the latter will resume when conditions are safe. The Nevada State Museum in Carson City opens Wednesday, June 17, with tours by groups of 10 or more available by contacting Museum Education at 775-687-4810, ext. 237.

The Nevada State Railroad Museum in Carson City opens Friday, June 19, while the annex will have scheduled tours. Group visits may be arranged by contacting Museum Education at 775-687-6953, ext. 233, and see www.carsonrailroadmuseum.org for motorcar and steam train demonstration schedule.

The Lost City Museum in Overton will open July 3, the Nevada Historical Society in Reno will announce plans at a later date and the Nevada State Museum in Las Vegas will coordinate its opening with the Las Vegas Springs Preserve.