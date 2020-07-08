Rescheduled workshops will discuss fate of rare wildflower

The Nevada Division of Forestry is pleased to announce that it has rescheduled two planned workshops, one in Tonopah and one in Carson City, regarding the status of Nevada’s rare Tiehm buckwheat species. Both workshops were previously canceled and postponed in accordance with the state’s COVID-19 health response.

Nevada Department of Conservation and Natural Resources Nevada is home to more than 150 plant species that live exclusively within Nevada, including the Tiehm buckwheat, a rare desert wildflower that is only known to exist in particular geologic conditions in the Silver Peak Range of Esmeralda County. The Nevada Division of Natural Heritage has monitored the status and risks to the Tiehm buckwheat in its native habitat since its discovery in 1985.

Nevada Department of Conservation and Natural Resources Since discovery of the Tiehm buckwheat in 1985, the Nevada Division of Natural Heritage has monitored the status and risks to the Tiehm buckwheat in its native habitat.

Attendees are strongly encouraged to participate virtually. Limited in-person participation will be available in accordance with COVID-19 public health guidelines. The workshops are intended to gather input on the status of the Tiehm buckwheat to help inform whether the species warrants inclusion on the State of Nevada List of Fully Protected Species of Native Flora.

The Tonopah meeting will be held at 10 a.m. July 15 at the Tonopah Convention Center. A maximum of 50 people will be allowed to attend in person. Those wishing to attend virtually can call in by phone at 877-422-8614, meeting extension 4236997# or, to get video as well as audio, join the meeting at https://call.lifesizecloud.com/4236997

The Carson City meeting will be held at 9 a.m. July 20 and will be by virtual participation only. Join the meeting at https://call.lifesizecloud.com/4236997 or listen to audio at 877-422-8614, meeting extension 4236997#

The public is encouraged to provide written comments prior to the scheduled public workshops. Written comments will be included in the official record.

Please send written comments via email to TiehmBuckwheatComment@forestry.nv.gov via mail at Attn: John Christopherson, 2478 Fairview Drive, Carson City, NV 89701.

Virtual participation is encouraged for the Tonopah meeting, and to help protect the health and safety of all participants, those who attend in person must follow certain precautions.

Attendees must wear a face covering or mask, and elevator occupancy will be limited to no more than two people at a time. Social distancing will be practiced, and following CDC health and hygiene guidelines, including washing hands for at least 20 seconds and using hand sanitizer after touching surfaces, is encouraged.

Occupancy limits and health requirements are tentative and subject to change, given the evolving and fluid circumstances to address the COVID-19 pandemic. Visit ndf.nv.gov or call 775-684-2500 one week prior to the scheduled public workshops for the most up-to-date information.

Until recently, the species did not face any significant impacts in its remote location in Nevada. In recent years, however, there has been increased interest in mining and exploration for mining critical minerals, such as lithium, in the buckwheat’s limited known habitat.