News

Rescheduled workshops will discuss fate of rare wildflower

Staff Report
July 7, 2020 - 5:32 pm
 

The Nevada Division of Forestry is pleased to announce that it has rescheduled two planned workshops, one in Tonopah and one in Carson City, regarding the status of Nevada’s rare Tiehm buckwheat species. Both workshops were previously canceled and postponed in accordance with the state’s COVID-19 health response.

Attendees are strongly encouraged to participate virtually. Limited in-person participation will be available in accordance with COVID-19 public health guidelines. The workshops are intended to gather input on the status of the Tiehm buckwheat to help inform whether the species warrants inclusion on the State of Nevada List of Fully Protected Species of Native Flora.

The Tonopah meeting will be held at 10 a.m. July 15 at the Tonopah Convention Center. A maximum of 50 people will be allowed to attend in person. Those wishing to attend virtually can call in by phone at 877-422-8614, meeting extension 4236997# or, to get video as well as audio, join the meeting at https://call.lifesizecloud.com/4236997

The Carson City meeting will be held at 9 a.m. July 20 and will be by virtual participation only. Join the meeting at https://call.lifesizecloud.com/4236997 or listen to audio at 877-422-8614, meeting extension 4236997#

The public is encouraged to provide written comments prior to the scheduled public workshops. Written comments will be included in the official record.

Please send written comments via email to TiehmBuckwheatComment@forestry.nv.gov via mail at Attn: John Christopherson, 2478 Fairview Drive, Carson City, NV 89701.

Virtual participation is encouraged for the Tonopah meeting, and to help protect the health and safety of all participants, those who attend in person must follow certain precautions.

Attendees must wear a face covering or mask, and elevator occupancy will be limited to no more than two people at a time. Social distancing will be practiced, and following CDC health and hygiene guidelines, including washing hands for at least 20 seconds and using hand sanitizer after touching surfaces, is encouraged.

Occupancy limits and health requirements are tentative and subject to change, given the evolving and fluid circumstances to address the COVID-19 pandemic. Visit ndf.nv.gov or call 775-684-2500 one week prior to the scheduled public workshops for the most up-to-date information.

Nevada is home to more than 150 plant species that live exclusively within Nevada, including the Tiehm buckwheat, a rare desert wildflower that is only known to exist in particular geologic conditions in the Silver Peak Range of Esmeralda County.

The Nevada Division of Natural Heritage has monitored the status and risks to the Tiehm buckwheat in its native habitat since its discovery in 1985.

Until recently, the species did not face any significant impacts in its remote location in Nevada. In recent years, however, there has been increased interest in mining and exploration for mining critical minerals, such as lithium, in the buckwheat’s limited known habitat.

Progressives win majority on state Democratic board
Progressives win majority on state Democratic board
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

Nine of 14 contested seats went to progressives when the Nevada State Democratic Party elected members to at-large positions on the state party’s executive board.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Cody Smith, 33, of Round Mountain, allegedly had sexual int ...
Investigation leads to lewdness arrest
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

A man was arrested on suspicion of lewdness with a minor, according to a Nye County Sheriff’s Office news release.

Getty Images The Justice Department, in a new legal brief, argues Obamacare in its entirety be ...
Trump administration urges Supreme Court to end ACA
Staff Report

The Trump administration recently urged the Supreme Court to strike down the Affordable Care Act, pushing forward with its attack on the health care law as millions of newly jobless Americans might come to depend on its coverage, according to Politico.

Getty Images When testing centers closed May 15 because of the pandemic, the statewide vendor ...
Sisolak regulation eases teacher hiring problems
Staff Report

Gov. Steve Sisolak signed an emergency regulation at the request of the Nevada Department of Education that eliminates potential gaps in teacher hiring and licensure renewals because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The emergency regulation went in effect on Monday, June 22, 2020.

Getty Images In consideration of the health and well-being of the graduates, their families an ...
More than 13,000 graduate from NSHE schools
Staff Report

The Nevada System of Higher Education’s seven degree-granting institutions graduated more than 13,000 students this spring with doctoral, master’s, bachelor’s and associate degrees along with numerous training certificates.

Getty Images Nearly 460,000 people will benefit as Nevada became the 19th state to implement t ...
Pilot program allows SNAP recipients to buy food online
Staff Report

The U.S. Department of Agriculture approved Nevada’s request to participate in a program allowing residents who receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits to puchase food online through select retailers.

Selwyn Harris/Times-Bonanza & Goldfield News The Nye County Administration offices, 2100 E. Wal ...
Nye sees jump in COVID-19 numbers
By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times

Nye County reported a recent uptick in COVID-19 cases, with Pahrump carrying the majority of the new cases.

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times Locals and others lined the streets around the area o ...
Fourth of July fireworks light up the Pahrump sky
By Jeffrey Meehan and Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Cars lined the streets surrounding the annual Fourth of July fireworks show in Pahrump on Saturday, as the town had shut down Basin Avenue and Petrack Park during the show due to the recent rise in COVID-19 cases in Nye County.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Nickolas Vonalst, 20, was arrested and charged with aiding ...
2 arrested surrounding robbery, murder case
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Nye County Sheriff’s Office detectives have arrested two suspects after investigating a shooting death.

A screenshot of Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation's website. (DETR) ...
Initial unemployment claims rise for first time since April
Staff Report

Finalized data from the Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation shows initial claims for unemployment insurance totaled 11,110 for the week ending June 27, up 763 claims, or 7.4 percent, compared to last week’s total of 10,347.