Resources available to Nevada small businesses

Federal grant money is available to Nevada small businesses to help open the door to the global marketplace, but many business owners never apply for these federal dollars.

The Nevada Governor’s Office of Economic Development (GOED) will hold an informational seminar to illustrate the benefits of the state’s exporting resources. Small business owners and leaders are encouraged to attend the informational meeting about the State Trade Expansion Program (STEP) grant at 9:30 a.m. Thursday, June 6 in the Council Chambers at Mesquite City Hall.

This year only 13 small Nevada businesses have taken advantage of the grant and federal money is available. Businesses can up to $5,000 for pre-approved export expenses such as foreign market sales trips, trade show activities, international marketing materials, export trade show exhibits, overseas interpreters and training workshops.

For more information, visit diversifynevada.com