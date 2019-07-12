96°F
Reward for info on pool vandalism in Pahrump

By David Jacobs Pahrump Valley Times
July 12, 2019 - 7:00 am
 

A $500 reward is in place for information leading to the arrest and prosecution of the person/people responsible for vandalism that closed Pahrump’s Community Swimming Pool for four days starting on Independence Day, a government official said Wednesday.

“A glass bottle was thrown over the wall onto the pool deck area near the pool,” county public information officer Arnold Knightly said in an email responding to questions from the Pahrump Valley Times.

“Because it was a glass bottle incident, the 240,000-gallon pool had to be drained to make sure all the glass particles were removed for the public’s health and safety,” Knightly also said.

The cost for the cleanup of the pool included 25 hours of work by the town of Pahrump staff from Buildings and Grounds and six hours of overtime for Nye County Public Works, Knightly said.

The town spent $200 for additional chemicals and equipment to clean and treat the pool, he said.

Cleanup cost information, as well as a video of the incident, has been turned over to the Nye County Sheriff’s Office, Knightly said. Anyone with information is encouraged to call the sheriff’s office at 775-751-7000.

The pool, at Petrack Park, 150 N. Highway 160, reopened July 8.

