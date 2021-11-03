66°F
Rice baby food cereal recalled by FDA

By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times
November 3, 2021 - 7:00 am
 
Food and Drug Administration The U.S. FDA has issued a voluntary recall of Walmart's 8 oz Paren ...
Food and Drug Administration The U.S. FDA has issued a voluntary recall of Walmart's 8 oz Parent’s Choice Rice Baby Cereal which tested above the guidance for naturally occurring inorganic arsenic. Walmart was advised and has pulled the product from its store shelves and put a register block on the product at its stores and online to prevent any further sales.

A nationwide voluntary recall has been issued for a baby food product sold at Walmart.

Last month, Maple Island Inc. made the announcement to recall three lots of its 8-ounce Parent’s Choice Rice Baby Cereal that it manufactures for Walmart.

The recall, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), is the result of a routine sampling program by the FDA which found that a sample from three production lots of Parent’s Choice Rice Baby Cereal tested above the guidance for naturally occurring inorganic arsenic.

“Maple Island Inc. is voluntarily recalling this product with the knowledge of the FDA,” the release stated. “This product was distributed nationally through Walmart’s stores and online. Walmart was advised and has pulled the product from its store shelves and put a register block on the product at its stores and online to prevent any further sales.”

Identifying the product

The specific Parent’s Choice Rice Baby Cereal lots being recalled were sold after April 5, 2021, and include Lot #21083 with a best if used by date of June 24, 2022, Lot #21084 with a best if used by date of June 25, 2022, and Lot #21242 with a best if used by date of Nov. 30, 2022.

The “best if used by” date and product numbers can be found in the bottom left corner on the back of the Parent’s Choice Rice Baby Cereal packaging.

What to do

Customers who may have purchased the recalled Parent’s Choice Rice Baby Cereal at Walmart should discard the product or return it to Walmart for a full refund, according to the FDA.

No illnesses related to the product lots have been reported to date and no other production lots or Parent’s Choice products are affected by the recall.

“Maple Island Inc. conducted testing on both the raw material and finished product in question,” the FDA’s release stated. “While the test results were in compliance with the FDA’s guidelines, Maple Island Inc. is issuing this recall out of an abundance of caution. The FDA has recognized that trace elements such as these are widely present in the environment, including water, soil and food.”

The release went on to state that the FDA also noted that research has shown reducing exposure to toxic elements is important to minimizing any potential long-term effects on the developing brains of infants and children.

Customers seeking additional information may call Maple Island Inc., Monday through Friday from 8 a.m., to 4 p.m. Central time at 1-800-369-1022, or contact the company by email at info@maple-island.com.

Contact reporter Selwyn Harris at sharris@pvtimes.com. On Twitter: @pvtimes

