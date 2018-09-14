Roadwork begins near Tonopah

Motorists planning to travel on U.S. 6, near Tonopah, may have to deal with roadwork in the coming weeks. A pilot car is part of the project occurring through the end of September.

David Jacobs/Times-Bonanza A pilot car operation is occurring just outside of Tonopah along U.S. Highway 6, from mileposts 2 to 26. The pilot car will be active during construction hours from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Thursday.

David Jacobs/Times-Bonanza Sign pointing to the Nevada Department of Transportation's major maintenance station in Tonopah. NDOT announced chip seal pavement improvements running from Sept. 10-26 outside of Tonopah.

David Jacobs/Times-Bonanza Roadwork is planned from Sept. 10-26 for U.S. Highway 6, according to a news release from the Nevada Department of Transportation. The project is set to occur from milepost 2 to 26, just outside of Tonopah.

Motorists planning to travel on U.S. 6, near Tonopah, may have to deal with roadwork in the coming weeks. A pilot car is part of the project occurring through the end of September.

The Nevada Department of Transportation announced an upgrade project starting at milepost 2 to 26.

The chip seal pavement improvements began on Sept. 10 and has an estimated completion date of Sept. 26.

“We are applying layers of fresh oil and gravel that will prevent further roadway cracking and deterioration for a smoother, safer driving experience,” said NDOT spokesman Tony Illia. “It’s a cost-effective maintenance solution that extends the highway’s life cycle.”

A pilot car will lead motorists through the work zone; construction will be a moving operation and there could be delays for those traveling through the area, according to NDOT.

Construction is planned to occur from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Thursday.

NDOT reminds motorists to use caution in work zones, to heed construction signage and to take alternative routes, if possible.

For more information on road restrictions and other information, head to NvRoads.com or call 511.

NDOT also works with the Waze app to inform the public on road closures and other related information.

For those doing some traveling this month, gas prices are trending lower to prices that motorists haven’t seen since May, according to a news release from AAA. As of Sept. 4, the national average for a gallon of gas was $2.83.

“Today’s national gas price average is one cent less on the week, four cents cheaper than last month, but 19 cents more than a year ago,” according to the Sept. 4 release.

According to AAA, motorists took advantage of the stable and lower prices and drove gasoline demand to its highest level on record for the week ending Aug. 24. The information came from the U.S. Energy Information Administration.

Demand is not expected to stay at that pace.

“With summer in the rearview mirror, demand is expected to significantly drop off in the coming weeks which means motorists can expect to see gas prices steadily decline,” said Jeanette Casselano, AAA spokesperson. “AAA expects the national average to hit $2.70 or less this fall.”

Nevada is one of the 10 most expensive markets for gasoline purchasers.

The state’s average price per gallon of gas was the seventh most expensive in the country, according to AAA’s week ending Sept. 4.

Contact reporter Jeffrey Meehan at jmeehan@pvtimes.com