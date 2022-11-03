37°F
Rollover crash claims life of driver

By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times
November 3, 2022 - 2:57 pm
 
Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Fire crews battle a structure fire on Manse Road on Oct. 29. Both occupants were out of the structure, according to the fire chief, but one cat remained to be unaccounted for.
Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Crews battled a structure fire on Manse Road on Oct. 29. The fire was in an area without hydrants.
Special to the Pahrump Valley Times On Oct. 30 at approximately 1:43 a.m., fire crews were dispatched to the area of the 2700 block of East Thousandaire for a motorhome fire.
Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Nye County crews responded to a single-vehicle fatal rollov ...
Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Nye County crews responded to a single-vehicle fatal rollover crash just after 10:30 a.m. on Oct. 30, along Highway 160 in Clark County at mile marker 34.
Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue Services crews responded to several serious calls for service over the past week.

On Oct. 28, at approximately 6 p.m., crews were dispatched to a vehicle on fire along Highway 160 in the area of the Trout Canyon turnoff, according to Fire Chief Scott Lewis.

“Crews arrived to find a fully-involved passenger vehicle parked on the northbound lanes on the shoulder,” Lewis said. “The vehicle was unoccupied at the time as the driver had safely egressed out of the car. The fire was quickly extinguished with no injuries and no extension to nearby ground cover. The cause of the fire appears to be related to a mechanical failure.”

Structure fire

The following day, at approximately 5 a.m., crews were dispatched for a report of a structure fire in an area without hydrants along Manse Road.

“While responding crews were notified of a working fire with the occupants attempting to extinguish,” Lewis said. “Upon arrival crews found a well-involved, self-vented fire showing at Division-One of a modified two-story dwelling that appeared to be non-compliant with building codes. Both occupants were out of the structure, while one cat remained to be unaccounted for. Crews quickly controlled that fire with no further extension to the overabundance of personal property stored about. The cause of the fire is thought to be accidental or unintentional in nature.”

Fleeing motorcyclist crashes

Also on the same day, crews responded to a motorcycle crash that occurred at the roundabout on Highway 372 and Blagg Road at approximately 7 p.m.

“Crews arrived to find a the accident as described with the rider having sustained critical injuries, according to Lewis. “Mercy Air was added to the assignment, and that patient was subsequently flown to trauma. That incident ended up being related to a police pursuit.”

Two-vehicle collision

Less than an hour later fire crews responded to a two-vehicle collision with entrapment at the intersection of Homestead and Kellogg roads.

“Crews arrived to find a two-vehicle accident with both vehicles having sustained heavy damage,” Lewis said. “There was a brief entrapment on one of the vehicles, however, the first embedded crew extricated that individual. Eventually both drivers were transported to the local hospital.”

Motorhome, vehicle go up in flames

On Oct. 30 at approximately 1:43 a.m., fire crews were dispatched to the area of the 2700 block of East Thousandaire for a report of structure fire.

“As crews arrived. they found a motorhome used as a fixed structure and a closely placed passenger vehicle both well involved in fire,” according to Lewis. “This fire occurred in an area without hydrants. Crews quickly commenced a fire attack and controlled that fire. One person who had been an occupant was transported to a local hospital. The second occupant became under investigation by the sheriff’s office’s and was subsequently taken into the care and custody of the sheriff’s office. That fire is undetermined and remains under investigation.”

Fatal crash

Also on the same day, fire crews responded for a mutual-aid, single-vehicle fatal rollover crash along Highway 160 in Clark County at mile marker 34 just after 10:30 a.m.

“Crews arrived to find a one-vehicle rollover with ejection. Lewis said. “It was determined that the sole occupant was the driver, who was ejected and had not survived her injuries. The investigation was commenced by the Nye County Sheriff’s Office.”

Travel trailer fire

Also on the same day, crews were dispatched for a report of a travel trailer fire at approximately 11:50 a.m.

“The initial report was that it was thought to be at the Winery RV Park, however, it was updated that the fire actually occurred behind the Winery Supermart in the rear parking lot, Lewis said. “Crews arrived to find a well-involved travel trailer and which had extended to the cooling truck. Just prior to our arrival there was a B.L.E.V.E. which is a Boiling Liquid Expanding Vapor Explosion that involved the propane tanks on the front tongue of the trailer.

Lewis went on to say that there was a second immediate possibility of a second BLEVE of the second tank.

“Crews immediately focused their attention on preventing that,” he noted. “Upon completing that task without incident, they then focused on the primary fire which was also extinguished with no further extension. There were no injuries. That fire is thought to be possible mechanical failure, but it remains under investigation.”

Contact reporter Selwyn Harris at sharris@pvtimes.com. On Twitter: @pvtimes

