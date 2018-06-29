Romi Carreon crowned Miss Pahrump 2018

The 2018 Miss Pahrump Pageant has crowned a new queen.

The 2018 Miss Pahrump Pageant has crowned a new queen.

Pahrump Valley High School student Romi Carreon, 16, took the top honors during the Saturday, June 23 event.

Carreon, in her junior year, was one of 10 contestants vying for the title, now in its 42nd year.

Carreon’s hobbies include reading, gymnastics and playing the piano.

Among her favorite activities are tumbling, track and participating on the school’s student council.

Her community platform is offering animals a second chance.

Carreon said she plans to become a realtor later in life.

Her proud guardians are Levi and Lisa Gregory.

Upon being crowned the winner, Carreon was joined on stage at the Saddle West Showroom by her court, First Attendant, Olivia Sharp, and Second Attendant, MaKell Sharp.

“What a great night it was tonight, and all of the girls were fantastic.” said pageant organizers.

Young women entering high school through their senior year, ages 13-18 years old, are invited to participate in the 2019 pageant.

The pageant, presented by Pahrump’s Saitta-Trudeau Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram, was founded in 1976 by late Pahrump businessman Ray Wulfenstein.

Carreon succeeds last year’s winner Shelby Ledford.

