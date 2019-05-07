Rosemary Clarke Middle School to continue attendance program in Pahrump

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Rosemary Clarke Middle School, under its Perfect Attendance Program, awards T-shirts to a handful of students on a weekly basis. The T-shirts are provided by donations from sponsors of the program.

Rosemary Clarke Middle School in Pahrump is keeping its “Perfect Attendance Program” in effect going forward. Students have had improvements in attendance and academics since the program’s implementation, according to the Rosemary Clarke Middle School Attendance Team.

Students do not go unrewarded for their hard work in keeping their attendance up.

“Through the generous donations of our sponsors, we are able to reward a handful of students with a ‘perfect attendance” T-shirt on a weekly basis,” According to the attendance team at Rosemary Clarke.

The amount of recognition of students given throughout the year has increased.

“We hold a quarterly award assembly recognizing students with perfect attendance, academic achievement and student of the month,” according to the attendance team at Rosemary Clarke. “At these assemblies, the students receive a pin to put on their RCMS (Rosemary Clarke Middle School) lanyard. This was made possible by our local and surrounding community sponsors.”

Rosemary Clarke had several sponsors for its programs during the 2018-19 school year: William Lyon Homes, Terrible Herbst, Valley Electric Association Inc., Purcell Tire, Candice Perkins, Tim Dunlap, Steve Jolley and Carol Cusimano.

Other sponsors included Deanna Green, Affiliated Physical Therapy, Pahrump Valley Chamber of Commerce, Findlay Auto, Platinum Home Mortgage, Home Depot, Pahrump Valley Winery, Advance Insurance and Benefits, Snowden Landscape Inc., Desert Towing LLC, Romero’s, Top Notch Repairs, Pahrump Rentals and Do It Best Hardware and Pizza Hut.

