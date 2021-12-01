55°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump NV
News

Rotary Club encouraging students to read

By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times
December 1, 2021 - 10:29 am
 
Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times Members of the Pahrump Rotary Club bestowed approximately 1, ...
Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times Members of the Pahrump Rotary Club bestowed approximately 1,000 age-appropriate books for students at Mt. Charleston Elementary School as part of the club's "Together We Read" project this month. The books were purchased by way of a grant through the Rotary District.
Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times Rotary President Eddie Williams said the reading project is ...
Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times Rotary President Eddie Williams said the reading project is part of the club’s education initiative to give the most underserved and hardest to reach children, the best chance for success.

The Pahrump Rotary Club has performed countless community service projects since its inception in 1987.

This month is no exception as members touted another project geared towards encouraging kids to read.

This month, the Rotarians paid a visit to Mt. Charleston Elementary School with approximately 1,000 books as part of its “Together We Read” program.

Rotary President Eddie Williams said the program is part of the club’s educational initiative to give the most underserved and hardest to reach children, the best chance for success.

“It’s a program that we started about three years ago in order to support pre-kindergarten through second grade,” Williams said. “We kind of adopted this school and since we started it, research has proven through evidence-based statistics, that the earlier kids start to read, the less time they will spend visiting the assistant principal’s office for her to deal with them. This is one of the ways that we decided to help our children in elementary school who might be struggling a little bit with reading or whatever.”

Williams also said the age-appropriate books were acquired by way of a grant through the Rotary District.

“We wrote it up and we applied for it and they approved it and we went out to purchase the books,” he said. “We are also stressing parental participation because the more we can get parents actively involved with the school and the administrators, the more effective the child’s education can be. There is also a challenge for the kids to create a project, drawing, or story about one of the books they have read along with their parents. The child and the teacher who wins the contest will be awarded a $100 gift card.”

Mt. Charleston Assistant Principal Candace Mapp applauded the efforts of the Rotarians.

“The kids love getting the books and having those at home to look at and read and share with their families,” she said. “Our new library has been a work in progress, but we’re getting there. We have low seating so the kids can access it and the books are organized differently than you would see in a typical library. We have the bins so that they can kind of explore and figure out what they like.”

Contact reporter Selwyn Harris at sharris@pvtimes.com. On Twitter: @pvtimes

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Santa Claus spent much of the last weekend at the Salvation ...
Pahrump community partakes of Photos with Santa
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

The Salvation Army headquarters in Pahrump was abuzz with activity on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 26, 27 and 28 as members of the Nye County Chapter of Sleep in Heavenly Peace worked to bring some holiday cheer to the valley while also raising much-needed funds to support its nonprofit mission.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Provided on the Nevada Legislature's website, this photo sh ...
Assemblyman Hafen decries state redistricting, files lawsuit
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

The election of Pahrump’s Nevada State Assembly representative just got a bit more complicated, thanks to the approval of a redistricting proposal by the Legislature last month.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times The Pahrump Public Lands Advisory Committee meeting on Nov. ...
No support from Pahrump committee for Rough Hat Nye solar project
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

The evening of Tuesday, Nov. 30 was a long one for members of the Pahrump Public Lands Advisory Committee, which convened a special meeting at 5:30 p.m. and did not adjourn until around 9:30 p.m. that night.

Robert Radcliffe
Pahrump man facing first-degree arson charge
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

A Pahrump man is facing a first-degree arson charge after admitting to setting his home on fire.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times Thieves stole a cargo trailer containing more than $2,000 wo ...
Local Salvation Army hit by thieves
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

As Pahrump’s Salvation Army prepares to serve families in need during the holiday season, approximately $500 worth of new toys set aside for its annual Angel Tree program were recently stolen, along with Christmas decorations and items being stored for the Kiwanis Club and Pahrump’s Sleep In Heavenly Peace organization.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times A volunteer at the Pahrump Holiday Task Force's annual Commu ...
Pahrump community comes together for Thanksgiving
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Thanksgiving is a time for appreciation and for hundreds of Pahrump area residents and visitors, there was plenty to be grateful for this year at the Pahrump Holiday Task Force’s annual Community Thanksgiving Dinner.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times This file photo shows a group of locals who were working to ...
Pahrump Valley Academy virtual town hall set for Saturday
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Throughout much of 2019 and into 2020, a group of local residents hoping to add a new educational option to the valley worked diligently toward establishing Pahrump Valley Academy, which would have been the valley’s very first public charter school, only to have the proposal nixed in early 2020.

Getty Images Those who love to bowl, or those who just love a good raffle, are invited out to t ...
Bowling for Our Wounded Warriors – Fundraiser set for Dec. 5
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Donning a U.S. armed forces uniform is something that comes with great risk and the men and women who step up to take on the challenge of protecting America through military service often come home with injuries, both the visible and the invisible kind.