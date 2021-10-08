66°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Pahrump NV
News

Rough Hat solar field subject of next Pahrump public lands committee meeting

By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times
October 8, 2021 - 8:42 am
 
Special to the Pahrump Valley Times This map shows the proposed location for the Rough Hat Nye ...
Special to the Pahrump Valley Times This map shows the proposed location for the Rough Hat Nye County Solar Project, which, if approved, would border parts of the southern end of the valley and interfere with existing recreation trails as well as environmental elements such as mesquite groves, Joshua trees and desert tortoise habitat.

The town of Pahrump is bordered by thousands of acres of land managed by the Bureau of Land Management and these lands have become the target of a variety of solar energy projects in recent years, with yet another slated for nearly 3,400 acres near the southern border of the town, dubbed the Rough Hat Nye County Solar Project.

While renewable energy is something that many support, the locations selected for these kinds of projects are often a source of intense debate and contention and the Rough Hat Nye project, proposed by Candela Renewables, is proving to be no exception. Members of the Pahrump community, including those who sit on the Pahrump Public Lands Advisory Committee, are already expressing their dismay over the acreage chosen for the Rough Hat Nye project and one member, Robert Adams, is urging the community to speak its piece as the approval process moves forward.

“A solar project developer wants to build a 3,000-acre solar generating plant right on Pahrump’s doorstep,” Adams, who sits as the secretary for the Pahrump Public Lands Advisory Committee, told Nye County commissioners and the public during the commission’s Tuesday, Oct. 5 meeting. “It’s the Rough Hat Solar Plant and the public comment is just beginning on this. The Pahrump Public Lands Advisory Committee is going to be taking that up the next meeting, which is next Tuesday at 5 p.m.”

Adams is far from the only one to harbor some concerns about the proposed solar field, which, as he noted, would impinge on the south side of the town of Pahrump and would disrupt an array of existing trails utilized by recreationists in the area.

In fact, the trails on the southern end of the valley are so popular that in 2019, the town and county worked to develop the South Side Trailhead, the town’s very first such destination, aimed at allowing equine enthusiasts a safe and secure place to park their vehicles and unload their horses before striking out into the desert. Many off-highway vehicles utilize the same trails.

These lands act as a migratory corridor for many kinds of birds, too, and are also likely to be home to endangered desert tortoise populations. Additionally, this land, which some label as nearly pristine desert, harbors mesquite woodlands and old Joshua trees, which would be affected by solar field development, a point with which the organization entitled Basin and Range Watch has already taken issue.

Those interested in getting involved are encouraged to head to the Pahrump Public Lands Advisory Committee meeting next week to learn more about the committee’s stance on the project and its potential impacts on public lands so dear to the residents and visitors of Pahrump.

The Pahrump Public Lands Advisory Committee meeting is set to begin at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 12 at the Nye County commissioners’ chambers in Pahrump, 2100 E. Walt Williams Dr. An agenda for this meeting can be found online at www.pahrumpnv.org by clicking on the “Advisory Committees” link under the “Government” drop-down menu.

Contact reporter Robin Hebrock at rhebrock@pvtimes.com

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times Owner Dr. Katarina Sepulvada, center, of Centered Care Chiro ...
New chiropractic clinic arrives in town
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Members from the Rotary Club of Pahrump and the Pahrump Chamber of Commerce, along with other local dignitaries, came together for a ribbon-cutting ceremony at one of Pahrump’s newest businesses.

Getty Images
Wildfire at national security site fully contained
By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times

The Nevada National Security Site Fire &Rescue and the Bureau of Land Management announced on Tuesday that a wildfire that had been burning at the security site was declared “fully contained and extinguished,” NNSS said in a release.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times The 6th Annual Pahrump Remote Area Medical Clinic was held o ...
Remote Area Medical clinic serves hundreds in Pahurmp
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

The Pahrump Remote Area Medical Clinic took place for the sixth consecutive year this past weekend and throughout the two-day event, hundreds of residents of the valley and surrounding areas were given the chance to have their lives bettered with free medical services, including general health exams, vision screenings and prescription eyeglasses and, one of the most consistently popular features of these annual clinics, dental care such as cleanings, fillings and extractions.

Screenshot This screenshot from the Census website shows the 2020 Census results for Nevada and ...
Population of Nye County grows to over 51k
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

The 2020 census was conducted last year and after many long months of awaiting the results, the new population figures for states, counties, cities and towns all around the United State have now been officially released. According to the data from the decennial census, Nye County and Pahrump have both seen an upswing in population over the past 10 years while several other communities in the county have experienced population declines.

 
Bob Herbert remembered as ‘patriarch of the Guard in Nevada’
By Glenn Puit Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

A Saturday memorial ceremony in Las Vegas honored the service of longtime Nevada Army National Guard leader Bob Herbert, who was also an aide to then-Sen. Harry Reid. Herbert died Sept 24.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Visitors at the Beatty Museum view images from local Beatt ...
Beatty Museum work from featuring local photographer
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Works by longtime Beatty photographer and writer Richard Stephens are now on display at the Beatty Museum with an opening show planned later this month.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Dr. William Craig, an Internal Medicine physician at Pahrum ...
Local doctor Craig remembered
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Expressions of sympathy, shock and condolences have been pouring in on social media regarding the passing of Dr. William Craig, an internal medicine physician at Pahrump’s Reflections Healthcare, where the message of his death was posted on Sept. 17.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times The Nye County Redistricting Advisory Committee agenda is pi ...
Nye County Redistricting Committee members appointed
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Nye County is entering the redistricting process that comes as a result of the conclusion of the 2020 Census, with a total of seven members appointed to the newly formed Nye County Redistricting Advisory Committee, which will hold its first public meeting next week.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times The Nevada Recovers Listening Tour made a trip to the Pahrum ...
Nevada Recovers Listening Tour makes stop in Pahrump
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

With billions of dollars in federal COVID-19 recovery aid making its way into the state’s coffers, Nevada State Treasurer Zach Conine’s office and the office of the Nevada governor have teamed up to host the Nevada Recovers Listening Tour, an initiative aimed at gathering public input on how the state can best put those federal dollars to use.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Officials at the Nye County Sheriff’s Office are hoping f ...
Annual ‘Faith and Blue’ event returns to Petrack Park
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

It’s an opportunity for the community to join together with area law enforcement agencies and churches by way of an initiative known as “Faith and Blue.”