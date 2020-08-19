107°F
Ruling expected soon in Las Vegas trial over ‘world war weed’

By Max Michor Special to the Pahrump Valley Times
August 18, 2020 - 8:14 pm
 

Attorneys waged the final battle of “world war weed” on Monday with closing arguments in a trial over marijuana dispensary licenses.

Dozens of companies filed suit against the Nevada Department of Taxation in 2018 after losing their bids to open recreational marijuana dispensaries across the state, alleging unfair practices during the application process.

“The plaintiffs’ dislike for the results of a competition in which they did not succeed is not original,” said Steve Shevorski of the Nevada attorney general’s office, representing the Taxation Department. “What makes these plaintiffs different is that they seek to throw out the competition’s results because they say the rules were unfair.”

Shevorski was one of about 40 attorneys who sat at tables set 6 feet apart in the Las Vegas Convention Center South Hall, where the trial was moved to accommodate social distancing during the coronavirus pandemic.

But attorneys for the businesses who lost out have accused the department of failing to enforce requirements on the applications and choosing to ignore applicants’ statements of deficiency — reported sales to minors or other infractions.

Dominic Gentile, who represents one of the businesses, told District Judge Elizabeth Gonzalez that an attorney who represented applicants on both sides of the case had a “cozy” relationship with a Tax Department official.

“You know, there’s a lot of ways to use the term ‘corruption,’” Gentile said. “And here you get corruption. It may not be a financial corruption, but it’s a corruption of a process.”

Shevorski argued that plenty of applicants met with Tax Department officials in 2018, including plaintiffs, and that none of the plaintiffs included their own statements of deficiency in their applications.

“They were all treated equally and allowed to compete,” Shevorski said. “And that there may be plaintiffs on the other side of the aisle that have a grievance against Essence because of how successful they are, or a grievance against Thrive, is not a basis for a constitutional challenge of any stripe.”

Gonzalez will rule on the case after reviewing evidence that was presented during the past month.

Contact Max Michor at mmichor@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0365. Follow @MaxMichor on Twitter.

THE LATEST
Locator map of 4.8 earthquake in Death Valley National Park in California on Wednesday, Aug. 19 ...
4.8 magnitude earthquake hits Death Valley
By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times

Death Valley National Park was rattled by multiple earthquakes on Wednesday, with the largest being a 4.8 magnitude temblor. The park service reported no damage to park buildings or roads.

Getty Images Telehealth has gained enormous popularity in the months since the COVID-19 pandemi ...
Nevada, three other states join forces to address remote healthcare
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Four of the five states already working together in the “Western States Pact” formed to address the response to the COVID-19 pandemic are striking out on a new collective endeavor, with Nevada, Oregon, Washington and Colorado all announcing that they will now be coordinating on telehealth.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Pictured from left to right are Lions Club member Sue Bai, ...
Pahrump Lions help Floyd Elementary gear up for school year
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Summer vacation is nearly at an end and children will soon be heading into the 2020-2021 academic year, with school slated to begin on Monday, August 24 for all Nye County students in grades one through 12 and on August 27 for those in kindergarten and pre-K.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times A Death Valley National Park Ranger stands beside a digital ...
Record heat descends upon Death Valley
By Selwyn Harris & Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times

It appears that Death Valley National Park is living up to its reputation as being the hottest, driest, and lowest place on earth.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times The Community Crisis Intervention Committee invites the val ...
Homeless Wraparound continues in Pahrump
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

The Community Crisis Intervention Committee has scheduled its quarterly Homeless Wraparound event for this Saturday and Pahrump Valley’s homeless population will be able to head out for a morning of food, socialization and assistance in obtaining necessary items and services, such as clothing and showers, all free of charge.

Pahrump Valley Winery (Facebook) Goals of the campaign include increases in in-state visitation ...
Nevada marketing campaign centers on staycations
By Richard N. Velotta Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

A marketing subcommittee recommends that the state’s Commission on Tourism should spend $300,000 encouraging Nevadans to stay at home with their tourism dollars.

Courtesy of Wells Fargo Joe Trimble
Effective leadership in times of crisis
By Joe Trimble Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Crises, be they a global health emergency that shuts down economies, a natural disaster or something affecting just a single business, can catch Pahrump small business owners off guard at any moment.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times To be eligible for the program, applicants must meet the r ...
Application period to open for commercial rental assistance
By Alyssa Greenway Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

The state treasurer’s office and the Nevada Governor’s Office of Economic Development announced that small businesses and nonprofits would be able to apply to the state’s commercial rental assistance program. It will begin as soon as Aug. 24.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Kent Sanders is chair of the department of physiology and c ...
UNR researcher advances understanding of GI tract
Staff Report

Research led by Kent Sanders, chair of the department of physiology and cell biology at the University of Nevada, Reno School of Medicine, is contributing significant scientific understanding of activity in the gastrointestinal tract known as motility.