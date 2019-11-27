40°F
Rural clinics announce new Nevada program

Staff Report
November 27, 2019 - 7:00 am
 

The Nevada Division of Public and Behavioral Health, Rural Clinics announced a new program for adults in rural Nevada entitled, Immediate Mental Health CARE Team.

The program offers a toll-free number (877-283-2437), answered by Crisis Support Services of Nevada (CSSN), for adults in rural Nevada to call and receive immediate therapeutic support and necessary mental health care from wherever they are located, the division reported.

“Once the individual is determined to be safe by CSSN staff, the caller is connected to a CARE Team clinician,” the state said in its news release Nov. 19. “This is typically done by a video link to a computer or smartphone. The clinician will work with the individual to assess, stabilize and support the person’s well-being. The CARE Team provides follow up and ensures there is a smooth transition to needed supports and services in the individual’s home community.”

The new program was funded during the 2019 Nevada legislative session through Fund for a Healthy Nevada. Fund for a Healthy Nevada is money that is allocated from tobacco settlement monies to help with services including addressing the health and well-being of all Nevadans.

The CARE Team Program was modeled after the successful Children’s Mobile Crisis Response Team, which has been running in rural Nevada for three years, the state said.

The goal of both services is to provide rural Nevadans immediate mental health help in order to reduce emergency department visits and psychiatric hospitalizations, when appropriate, by providing support, interventions, stabilization and case management.

In addition, these programs reduce unnecessary costs to individuals, reduce trauma and remove barriers that can happen when individuals do not know where to get help, help facilitate hospitalization, and when needed, connect individuals with peer support programs and facilitate referrals to mental health services in a person’s home community.

For more information about this new program, contact Michelle Sandoval, 775-738-8021.

For more information about the Division of Public and Behavioral Health, go to http://dpbh.nv.gov

THE LATEST
David Jacobs/Pahrump Valley Times Following the summit, Pahrump Tourism hosted a post familiari ...
Pahrump joins in Global Tourism Summit
Staff Report

To further promote tourism, Pahrump Tourism representatives attended the 2019 Nevada Governor’s Global Tourism Summit held on Friday, Nov. 15, organizers announced.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times U.S. Rep. Steven Horsford, D-Nevada, is shown during his vi ...
Congressman Horsford addresses Southern Nevada water issues
By Ray Hagar Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Nye County’s congressman, U.S. Rep. Steve Horsford, D-Nevada, is not a big fan of taking water from one part of his congressional district — White Pine County — and moving it to another area — the Las Vegas Valley.

Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal Black Friday, as usual, will be the busiest day of ...
Busy shopping days ahead for Nevadans
Staff Report

Once the turkey dinner is done this Thanksgiving weekend, Nevada consumers will begin flocking to shopping destinations to hunt for Thanksgiving Day and Black Friday deals, the Retail Association of Nevada reports.

David Jacobs/Pahrump Valley Times The investigation was announced by the Nye County Sheriff's O ...
Pahrump teacher accused of attempted sexual conduct with student
By Katelyn Newberg Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

A Pahrump Valley High School teacher was arrested Friday after allegedly using Grindr to meet with a student at a hotel room for “sexual conduct,” police said.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Heidi Swank was an anthropology professor at UNLV for eight ...
Leader announced for Nevada Division of Outdoor Recreation
Staff Report

The Nevada Department of Conservation and Natural Resources announced the appointment of Heidi Swank as the inaugural administrator for the new Nevada Division of Outdoor Recreation.

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times - D&J Electrical staffers Maureen Kahoopii and Rick F ...
Pahrump business donates meals for Thanksgiving
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

With the Thanksgiving holiday right around the corner, residents all across the valley are busy readying themselves to spend the day gobbling down a magnificent meal with friends and family. But for some, Thanksgiving is not all joy and anticipation.

Thinkstock The state’s unemployment rate is unchanged from September, at 4.1 percent, and is ...
Nevada jobs are up over the year
Staff Report

Employment in Nevada is down 1,800 jobs over the month and up 30,800 over the year, the Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation’s (DETR) October 2019 economic report shows.

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times A candlelit shrine bearing Ethan Osterman’s image w ...
Candlelight vigil: Pahrump community remembers crash victim
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

A Saturday evening candlelight vigil was held at Ian Deutch Memorial Park for the Pahrump teen who died following a dirt bike crash earlier this month.