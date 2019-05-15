Rural development directors touring Nevada

USDA website USDA Rural Development provides loans and grants to help expand economic opportunities and create jobs in rural areas.

Leaders of two federal agencies based in Nevada are touring rural areas of the state to promote business enterprise, talk with community leaders about challenges, participate in a Workforce Development Roundtable, and learn how one community is developing its Recreation Plan.

Joseph Amato, Nevada Small Business Administration district director, is eager to learn about the small business needs of Northern Nevada and identify how the SBA can better assist each rural city and town he visits this upcoming week, the USDA said in a news release.

Phil Cowee, USDA Rural Development state director in Nevada, is interested in workforce development, recognizing that the construction industry and state education systems can work more closely to create educational curriculum and career tracks to meet economic development needs in the state. The tour schedule included Hawthorne, Gardnerville, Minden, Fallon, Lovelock, Winnemucca, Elko and Ely.

Economic Development Authorities in each county are assisting and scheduling community meetings.