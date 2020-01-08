Rural grants offered

Are you an agricultural producer who wants to add value to your existing agricultural product? If so, you may benefit from USDA Rural Development’s Value Added Producer Grant (VAPG).

USDA website USDA Rural Development provides loans and grants to help expand economic opportunities and create jobs in rural areas.

Applications will be accepted until March 5, 2020 for electronic applications, March 10 for paper applications.

The objective of the VAPG is to assist producers, farmers and ranchers and cooperatives to start or expand value-added activities.

Grants will be awarded competitively for either planning or working capital projects directly related to processing or marketing value-added products.

The goal is to generate new products, create and expand markets and increase producer income. There is a 1-to-1 match (50 percent of total project costs) required. The planning grant supports planning activities to determine the viability of a potential value-added venture – for a feasibility study, business plan, or marketing plan associated with processing or marketing a value-added agricultural product.

For information about the program contact Michelle Kelly at 775-443-4765 or email michelle.kelly@nv.usda.gov

With a portfolio of $228 billion, the agency’s assistance supports infrastructure improvements; business development; homeownership; community services such as schools, public safety and health care; and high-speed internet access in rural areas.

For more information, visit www.rd.usda.gov/nv