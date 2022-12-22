41°F
News

Santa made some early deliveries this year

By John Clausen Special to the Pahrump Valley Times
December 22, 2022 - 8:32 am
 

Santa Claus took time from his busy schedule on Sunday to make special early Christmas gift deliveries to some Nye County children.

This is the 12th year the Pahrump Disability Outreach Program, a nonprofit that supports children with special needs, has joined forces with the Nye County Sheriff’s Office and Santa to ensure these populations have a magical holiday.

In most cases, these are the only gifts these kids will receive.

Stephanie Lopez from PDOP explained that the families who received gifts on Sunday had contacted representatives of the inititative and explained why they needed help this year.

No request has ever been turned down, she says.

“This is our biggest year ever.” Lopez said. “But we’ve said that every year.”

Every child’s age, requests and special circumstances were considered when the $6,000 shopping spree — made possible from indiviudal donations and fundraising— began. As quickly as the gifts were purchased, Nye County Sherrif Capt. David Boruchowitz’s wife Stephanie and his daughter Maddy, with help from friends, wrapped and sorted them. There were enough gifts to fill a 20-foot flatbed trailer.

Boruchowitz said they visited 137 children in 33 homes on Sunday. This included several unplanned deliveries to kids who happened to spot Santa that day.

On one visit, Boruchowitz discovered that a family’s power had just been disconnected and they couldn’t afford to turn it on. He didn’t hesitate to go online and use his personal credit card to ensure they would have warmth and light, which epitomizes the old Christmas saying: “it’s better to give than to receive.”

John Clausen is a freelance writer and photographer in Pahrump.

