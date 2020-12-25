Santa tracker live

The Internal Revenue Service reminds taxpayers, both individual and corporate, that the CARES Act included four temporary tax changes that are designed to help people and businesses who give to charity this year.
Cameron Winston, an ER nurse, received the first dose of the much-awaited Pfizer-BioNTech vaccination at Northern Inyo Healthcare District.
Minimal snowfall is expected in the Spring Mountains National Recreation Area over the upcoming holidays, and there likely will not be enough to safely support sledding, snowshoeing or other typical winter activities.
This Christmas will be remembered by many for the sacrifices made rather than the joy from exchanging gifts and festive family gatherings.
Two local agencies received some much needed financial support from the Home Depot Foundation this week.
Nevada’s daily coronavirus case count rebounded as expected Wednesday following an artificially low count the previous day caused by a technical glitch.
As most will wholeheartedly agree, the year 2020 has been difficult to endure.
The month of December is almost at a close and Christmas is right around the corner, which means it is once again time for the Community Christmas Dinner.
Finalized data from the Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation show initial claims for Unemployment Insurance totaled 9,027, up 244 claims, or 2.8%, compared to the previous week’s total of 8,783 claims for the week ending Dec. 12.
While understanding how customers are reacting to conditions around them is always critical to small business owners, the COVID-19 pandemic make assessing these conditions and the subsequent reactions more difficult and more important than ever in Pahrump. Looking at recent research and insights to help better understand these conditions is as important as ever to make smart business decisions.