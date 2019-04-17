SBA Announces National Small Business Week

Screenshot/Small Business Administration website Details and registration information will be posted on www.sba.gov/NSBW as events are finalized. nesses.

This year’s National Small Business Week will be held from May 5-11.

SBA will also co-host a free, two-day virtual conference featuring educational workshops and networking. Additionally, recognition and educational seminars throughout SBA’s 10 regions and 68 districts will be held throughout the week.

National Small Business Week is the SBA’s annual celebration of entrepreneurship and innovation. For a profile of last year’s winners from across the nation, go to sba.gov

Details and registration information will be posted on www.sba.gov/NSBW as events are finalized.

The SBA empowers entrepreneurs and small business owners with the resources and support they need to start, grow or expand their businesses or recover from a declared disaster.

It delivers services through an extensive network of SBA field offices and partnerships.