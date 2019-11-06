Scheme targeted service members, veterans: Justice Department

A Las Vegas man pleaded guilty on Wednesday to stealing personal information from military members and using it to steal money.

A Nevada man who is a former civilian medical records administrator for the U.S. Army at the 65th Medical Brigade, Yongsan Garrison, South Korea, admitted to his role in an identity theft and fraud scheme that victimized thousands of U.S. service members and veterans, the U.S. Justice Department announced.

Fredrick Brown, 38, of Las Vegas, pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and one count of conspiracy to launder monetary instruments, the department said on Oct. 30 in a news release.

By pleading guilty, Brown admitted that from July 2014 to September 2015, he stole personal identifying information of thousands of military members, including names, Social Security numbers, DOD ID numbers, dates of birth, and contact information, the Justice Department said in its news release.

Brown admitted to capturing the personal identifying information by taking digital photographs of his computer screen while he was logged into the Armed Forces Health Longitudinal Technology Application, the department said.

Brown faces up to 20 years in federal prison for each conspiracy charge. He remains in federal custody awaiting sentencing scheduled for Feb. 6, 2020, before Chief U.S. District Judge Orlando Garcia in San Antonio.

“The Departments of Defense and Veterans Affairs are coordinating with the Department of Justice to notify and provide resources to the thousands of identified victims,” the Justice Department said in a statement. “Announcements also will follow regarding steps taken to secure military members’ information and benefits from theft and fraud.”